World's lightest portable monitor is a stunning 14-inch technological piece of art from Vaio — Vision+ 14 weighs 325g and has a 14-inch, 400 nits display

Vaio has announced the Vision+ 14 portable monitor as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

The Vision+ 14 weighs just 325g, equivalent to 0.72 pounds, and features a 14-inch, 1920x1200, 16:10 aspect ratio display. The screen boasts properties such as 400 nits of brightness, wide viewing angles, anti-glare technology, and a wide color gamut.

The monitor isn’t just light; it’s also incredibly slight - it measures just 3.9mm at its thinnest part. The back panel of the main unit is made of 3D molded carbon, making it both lightweight and strong. It comes with a solid metal kickstand for easy use alongside PCs or laptops, particularly in compact workspaces, and comes with a cover stand.

Extra screen for laptops

The monitor, which Vaio is proud to stress is made entirely in Japan, comes with dual USB Type-C ports that support PD pass-through and DP-Alt. It is priced at 54,800 yen, approximately $340 including sales tax. There are two versions - one for consumers and another for businesses. There doesn’t seem to be any difference in the models however, just the option for firms to bulk buy at reduced rates.

We’ve reported on a couple of laptops with dual screens in recent months, including the GPD Duo and the Acemagic X1, suggesting it could be a trend for 2024. If you like the idea of a laptop with twin screens stacked above each other, but don’t want to spend money on a new PC, the Vision+ 14 could be the percent solution as the included cover stand will allow it to sit above your existing screen.

Vaio says the Vision+ 14's thin and light design addresses the issue highlighted in a company survey that found 50% of people said a sub-display is a necessary device for hybrid work, and of those, over 40% said they had issues with portability.

Once a division of Sony, Vaio was sold off in 2014 when the PlayStation maker decided to exit the PC market. Since then, Vaio has continued to make products in Japan and has recently begun exporting its line of computers to markets like the US and Brazil.

(Image credit: Vaio)