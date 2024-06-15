Obscure monitor vendor pips Samsung, Apple, LG to produce world's first 5K touchscreen display — Alogic's Clarity Touch works with a stylus and can even charge your laptop

Alogic has announced the Clarity Touch 5K, a studio-quality 27-inch display that also functions as a hub to declutter workspaces by connecting to workstations with just one cable.

The 27-inch IPS display with QD backlight offers a stunning 5120x2880 resolution, the same as Apple’s Studio Display but with touch baked in. It delivers brightness levels that range from 350 nits (minimum) to 400 nits (typical), providing vibrant and accurate color reproduction, and supports 10-point multitouch and stylus input for precision work.

The new screen’s color accuracy is notable, with 130% NTSC, 97% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and 99% Adobe RGB coverage. This level of precision is crucial for professional applications requiring exact color matching.

Plenty of ports

Clarity Touch 5K’s design features a sleek combination of ABS, glass, and aluminum, weighing in at 7.6kg and measuring 624mm x 225mm x 555mm. It is VESA mount compatible and includes two 5W integrated speakers and an audio out option.

The new screen comes with multiple connectivity options, including USB-C for video (DP Alt Mode required) and 65W laptop charging, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A ports (5Gbps, 7.5W charging for accessories), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-B port to connect the computer to USB-A and audio ports.

The 5K montor is compatible with Apple, Chromebook, and Microsoft devices, and comes with a two-year warranty. There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but the 27-inch 4K Clarity Pro Touch retails for $1398.99, so a reasonable guess for the 5K version would be around the $1800 mark.

