Workers don't mind AI tools - they just wish they'd shut up once in a while

Around half of workers are begging for distraction-free focus time

Many workers feel pressure to be responsive to messages all the time

Companies could help by introducing formally scheduled down time

With AI tools now boosting productivity in workforces across the globe, workers are now hoping to afford more quiet time to focus on meaningful and creative tasks.

New data from Twilio found nearly half (47%) prioritize distraction-free focus time, and one in three (36%) even want employers to formally schedule it.

This is a sentiment most commonly felt among younger workers (25-34-year-olds) – 44% of whom would be more likely to join a company offering digital downtime.

Workers want peace and quiet

Following the rise in hybrid working, two in five (38%) note pressure to be constantly online or responsive during working hours (47% of 26-30-year-olds), but responding to emails and messages disrupts their ability to work.

“Digital tools become increasingly embedded in our everyday routines, digital downtime may be the answer to combatting the ‘always-on’ environment that’s impeding productivity, creating pressure, and damaging workplace culture,” Twilio EMEA & APJ Director of Executive Engagement Sam Richardson concluded.

Friday emerged as workers’ preferred quiet day, with 44% likely wanting to use the last working day of the week to wrap up work and draw a line underneath their progress before the weekend. In contrast, only 29% wanted quiet time on Monday.

“If businesses want to attract and retain the best talent to build for the future, they need to take heed of what workers are telling them,” Richardson said.

With digital-first workplaces now commonplace, companies are being urged to deploy systems that help workers to stay focused while respecting their need for focus time.

With all of this in mind, combined with the fact that consumers now expect support around the clock, artificial intelligence could hold the key to personalized experiences that don’t add to workers’ existing pressures.