Wix Studio has a new feature to help your business enjoy even better returns
Passive income, anybody?
Wix, the company behind one of the most popular website builders around today, has unveiled a new revenue sharing plan for Partners using Wix Studio, a platform used by agencies and freelancers.
The announcement, which ties into the company’s Wix Partner Program, promises to shake up how professionals collaborate and grow their business, offering up greater potential.
From the moment they sign up to the new program, eligible Partners can start earning revenue share on Wix Studio sites they create.
Wix revealed revenue share option
According to the announcement, Partners will receive a 20% revenue share on every new Studio site created in 2024. Furthermore, Partners in the highest level of the Partner Program will get a higher 30% revenue share for Studio sites created in 2024, and 20% for Wix sites.
Wix also promises the potential to earn revenue share on client sites, for those processing with Wix Payments.
The program’s scope extends beyond website revenue, enabling Partners to unlock a “multifaceted income stream” from the Branded App, Wix Logo Maker, Google Ads, mailboxes, and more.
Michal Bignitz, VP of Partners at Wix, emphasized the critical role played by Wix Partners in the company’s ecosystem. Bignitz expressed excitement about the enhanced earning opportunities:
“The new program is designed to empower Partners to start earning on day one, through a lifetime partnership with multiple growth opportunities.”
Among some other terms and conditions, Partners must be the first owner of the Wix site in order to qualify for the new revenue sharing program. The deal only applies to new yearly plans, sites, and packages.
The announcement was accompanied by an update to Wix’s website, which now includes more information about the Partner Program’s revenue share option.
