Windows Server 2025 is now generally available, promising security and performance for businesses of all sizes

Windows Server 2025 is generally available today

It’s designed with the cloud and AI in mind

Previous Windows Server versions will get new features

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Windows Server 2025, which it says is designed with security and performance in mind.

Purportedly “tailored to meet customers’ diverse needs,” the latest iteration of the server operating system includes features to make deploying and managing it easier and safer.

Together with the launch of a brand-new version, Redmond has also committed to keeping previous versions – like 2016, 2019 and 2022 – up-to-date with new features.

Windows Server 2025 is now available

The launch of Windows Server 2025 comes several months after the company faced its own high-profile security issues.

As a result, the update includes a series of multilayered security features, including Active Directory with added cryptographic support for identification and authentication, Server Message Block (SMB) hardening against cyber threats and Delegate Managed Service Accounts (dMSA) for enhanced password management and more administrator visibility.

On the cloud front, Microsoft has added ‘hotpatching’ for certain Windows Server 2025 applications running on physical machines, VMs, on-prem or multicloud servers for enhanced software updates, back-up and recovery with reduced downtime.

Unsurprisingly, Windows Server 2025 also has a few changes designed specifically for artificial intelligence, including GPU partitioning and boosted NVMe storage performance for up to 60% more storage IOPs performance compared with Windows Server 2022.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The release coincides with the launch of System Center 2025 to facilitate the management of large groups of computers, including remote control, patch management, software distribution, OS deployment and inventory management.

Blog post author and CVP for Azure Edge and Platform, Ian LeGrow, added: “We are also excited to bring new features to customers on existing Windows Server versions like 2016, 2019, 2022, as well as 2025.” No further information regarding new features was shared.