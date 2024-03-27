What’s new at Adobe Summit 2024: The latest updates you need to know about

With Adobe Summit 2024 kicking off, the company has revealed a host of AI features for marketers, CX teams, content creators, and designers.

We’re not surprised to see Adobe go hard with AI after the big reveal of Adobe Firefly at last year’s event. And, in 2024, it goes a lot further than just AI art generation in Photoshop with a major focus on brand management.

Missed the opening keynote? These are the top updates you need to know about from Adobe.

Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models

The all-new Firefly Services and Custom Models are available right now, giving users the ability to automate processes and create brand-aligned assets.

Firefly Services is a set of APIs, tools, and services that let users in creative and marketing teams automate repetitive tasks. Custom Models now let businesses train AI models on their existing assets to ensure brand-specific AI content generation. Already commercially safe, the resulting assets will adhere to brand guidelines.

Most exciting - look out for audio, video, and 3D generation later this year.

You can find out more in Adobe announces new Firefly-powered services that let you train your own AI models.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Structure Reference

A new capability comes to Adobe Firefly - and it's a serious game-changer for AI content production. The Firefly web app already features the incredibly useful and clever Style Reference. This lets users upload, for example, an image of a car, and the AI generates other cars.

Structure Reference is a similar tool. Drag and drop an image into the app, and Firefly will produce new content based on the image’s structure (think composition, lighting, subject pose). Having seen it in action, if you’ve ever tried - and perhaps failed - to recapture the magic of a certain shot, this one has real utility.

Adobe GenStudio

GenStudio is Adobe’s latest innovation for marketers. An all-in-one hub where users can manage content creation, content hub, campaigns, activation, and insights in what’s dubbed "a single source of truth" for brand consistency across an organisation.

During the show, we saw a demo of GenStudio in action, taking us from content ideation to multi-channel assets in minutes. In operation, it’s undeniably quick and impressive. Effectively, Adobe wants this space to offer everything for marketers to find, create, store, and measure assets.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Experience Platform

The customer experience is never far from thought at Adobe Summit. So, we’re not surprised to see Adobe Experience Platform get some updates. Top among these is the AI Assistant, which helps deliver data-fuelled insights, campaign creation, and more. During the keynote, we’re told to think of the AI assistant as a “data guru, analytics maestro.” Alongside this, Adobe Experience Manager gets some updates with the new Content Hub, a library to quickly find and re-use assets, plus AI and performance tools.

For the data-conscious, Federated Audience Composition will be huge. According to Adobe, this means “enables brands to make high value data residing in enterprise data warehouses actionable within customer experience workflows, while minimising the need to move or copy data into Adobe applications.” The idea here is to streamline the user experience, while delivering data security.

Microsoft 365 partnership

Adobe and Microsoft have long been close, so this new partnership might not come as a huge surprise. But it's certainly a powerful one - the ability to view Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights, and Dynamics 365 data within Microsoft Copilot, and apps like Outlook and Word.

“By integrating contextual marketing insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Dynamics 365 within the flow of work through Copilot for Microsoft 365, we deliver on our shared goal while helping marketers streamline their efforts, break down barriers and deliver exceptional results," said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, AI at Work, Microsoft.

The company said the initial offerings will focus on marketers working across teams and campaigns, but expect this one to grow.