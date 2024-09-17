Should web developers bother with AI website builders?

As a professional web developer, you may be skeptical about using one of the best AI website builders. After all, you already have the coding skills to build sites from scratch. Why would you need or want to use an AI tool that seems geared more towards beginners?

It turns out, there are actually several compelling reasons why even experienced developers can benefit from AI. AI website builders, for example, can streamline your existing workflow, improve turnaround times, and even introduce additional revenue streams for your business.

Want to learn how? I’m a professional no-code writer, reviewer, and development enthusiast who’s been experimenting with all the best website builders and AI website builders. Here’s how I think you can use AI tools as a professional developer.

AI website builders use machine learning to automate and optimize various aspects of the web development process. These tools are trained on vast datasets of existing websites, allowing them to understand design principles, user experience best practices, and coding patterns.



When you input your content and design preferences into an AI website builder, it analyzes that information and generates a unique website layout tailored to your specific needs. The algorithm considers factors like color schemes, typography, image placement, and responsive design to create a visually appealing and functional website.

Under the hood, the AI is essentially writing the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code for you based on its understanding of web design best practices. It can also optimize the code for performance, ensuring fast load times and smooth user experiences across devices.

Some AI website builders even use natural language processing (NLP) to allow users to describe their desired website using plain English. The algorithm then interprets those instructions and generates a corresponding website design. This makes the process of creating a website feel more intuitive and accessible, even for users with no coding experience.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But, these website builders are not a complete replacement for human developers. While they can automate many aspects of the process, they still require human input, guidance, and fine-tuning to achieve the best results. Professional developers can leverage AI tools to streamline their workflow, but your expertise and creativity are still essential to building truly high-quality websites.

For professional web developers, AI website builders can add efficiency and speed to your typical workflow. By automating repetitive tasks and providing intelligent design suggestions, these tools allow developers to focus on higher-level strategy and custom coding.

Here are some specific use cases for how developers can leverage AI website builders:

Use an AI tool to quickly generate website mockups and prototypes based on client requirements. This can help you visualize and iterate on designs faster.

Some AI tools can write clean, semantic HTML and CSS code based on your design inputs. While you'll likely want to customize this code further, it can give you a solid foundation to build upon.

AI can automatically optimize your website's layout and design for various screen sizes and devices, saving you time when making manual responsive adjustments.

If you're feeling stuck creatively, you can input your content and preferences into an AI tool and see what design ideas it generates. This can help spark new ideas and approaches.

You can use AI tools to enable clients to make quick revisions to your designs. This can streamline the design collaboration process.

Some AI website builders can analyze your content and provide SEO recommendations, such as suggesting header tags, meta descriptions, and keyword optimizations.

Leverage the AI to create multiple variations of a website design and automatically track which version performs best with users. This data-driven approach can help optimize conversions.

A few developer-friendly AI website builders to try

Not all AI website builders cater to beginners. Plenty of advanced tools also exist — ones that cater specifically to technically-savvy and coding-literate users who want to build complex designs faster. Here are some of them you can try today, from Webflow to Bubble to Editor X.

Webflow

Webflow is a powerful no-code web development platform that combines the flexibility of custom coding with the ease of visual design tools. With Webflow, developers can create complex, responsive websites without writing HTML, CSS, or JavaScript by hand.

It offers a wide range of customization options, including the ability to add custom code snippets and integrate with external APIs. Webflow's collections and ecommerce features make it a versatile choice for building dynamic, data-driven websites.

Read our full Webflow website builder review to learn more.

Framer

Framer is a design and prototyping tool that leverages AI to help developers create interactive, animated user interfaces. Framer lets you design and code simultaneously using a React-based framework to build fully functional web and mobile apps.

The platform's AI-powered design assistant can generate code snippets and suggest design improvements based on your inputs. Framer also integrates with popular design tools like Figma and Sketch, making it easy to incorporate into your existing workflow.

Read our full Framer website builder review to learn more.

Editor X

Created by the team behind Wix, Editor X is an advanced web design platform that combines the power of AI with granular design control. With Editor X, developers can create custom, responsive layouts using flexible grids and breakpoints.

AI-assisted design tools can help you optimize your site's layout, color scheme, and typography for maximum impact. Editor X also offers a range of advanced features like API integration, custom code injection, and e-commerce functionality.

Read our full Editor X website builder review to learn more.

Bubble

Bubble is a no-code web application development platform that allows developers to create complex, data-driven apps without writing traditional code. Its visual programming interface can design your app's UI, define its data structure, and set up logic and workflows using intuitive drag-and-drop tools.

AI can help you troubleshoot issues, optimize performance, and even suggest new features based on your app's data. Plus, Bubble offers a robust plugin ecosystem and API integration capabilities.

Duda

Duda is one of the best website builders for agencies and freelancers, focusing on creating fast, mobile-friendly websites for businesses. With responsive design tools and pre-built templates, Duda users can quickly create professional-looking websites that adapt seamlessly to any device.

Duda's design assistant can analyze your website's content and suggest optimizations for layout, images, and calls-to-action. It also offers built-in tools for SEO, e-commerce, and multi-language site management.

Read our full Duda website builder review to learn more.