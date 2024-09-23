How good is Squarespace customer support? We put it to the test

Squarespace is one of the best website builders, letting you build a website through easy customizable tools, dynamic templates, AI-powered content generation tools, and more. You can further use its SEO tools for your research, buy a domain, and even create custom logos for your brand. With a reasonable price tag, especially if you use one of our Squarespace promo codes, Squarespace is a popular choice for everyone from solo entrepreneurs to behemoth businesses.

But what happens when someone gets stuck in the process? Is there an expert that can help? Does Squarespace have enough resources to guide a newbie in building a solid website? And how long does its customer support team take to respond to a routine query?

We decided to clear the air by rigorously testing Squarespace’s customer support. Here is what we found.

Help center

Squarespace Help Center is the first step when you need assistance. To access it, simply tap the question symbol, and you’ll land on the Help Center page.

Once you’re here, Squarespace will show you multiple options to get help. You can either select your preferred mode or simply search for your query. When you search, the platform will instantly show you relevant videos and articles regarding your query.

As you can see in the above snapshot, we managed to find the exact solution for our query in the form of both a video and a detailed guide. However, if you’re someone who is just learning about the platform and how it works, you can read the detailed guides and videos present in the Help Center by browsing the categories. Squarespace has neatly distributed this section to make it easier for you to find your solutions.

Squarespace webinars

Squarespace constantly rolls out many webinars for its users.

These webinars cover various topics, including website building, Squarespace commerce, Question & Answer sessions, growing your audience through Squarespace, and more. You can sign up for these webinars free of charge and even without being a paid member. Simply tap Register on any webinars you would like to join and enter your name and mail address. Once done, you’ll instantly receive a URL for the webinar to your email address.

Having spent time watching Squarespace webinars, we feel that the sessions are indeed very in-depth, giving you unmatched insight into the topic via an expert. For a live webinar, you receive a link to your email that you can join up to 15 minutes before kick off. If, for some reason, you’re unable to attend the live session, you also get a recording of the video that you can watch anytime as long as you sign up in advance.

However, the biggest downside to these webinars is their limited language options. All the webinars are only available in the English language. However, their customer support is available in more languages, so that you can contact them for further assistance.

Community forums

The Squarespace forums are a great way to interact with and learn from others in the same situation as you. They cover everything from talking about tools to discussing how well someone can utilize Squarespace. The Squarespace community is pretty active here, and you get responses frequently.

To get started, sign up with your Squarespace account and start by searching for your query. There is a strong chance that there is a thread on your topic already, but if not you can create a new one. This search option is pretty useful as it lets you use different modes to find your solution, including Images, Albums, Products, and more.

Once you search for a query, Squarespace shows you various discussions going around it. You can then open a thread from the list and go through it.

If you fail to find a relatable forum, you can add yours, too. To do so, go to Squarespace Forum and click on Start a Discussion.

Next, to further specify your forum, you’ll see many categories to choose from. Select the relevant option and tap Continue to move ahead.

Finally, write your query, enter all the required details, and submit your topic. Note that you’ll have to wait for the moderators to approve your content first before it is published and other forum users can answer it.

Customer support

If you still don’t find a solution to your problem after following all the above-mentioned steps, contacting Squarespace customer support is probably your best option. Here, you can directly connect with an expert and discuss your issue. For this, simply head to the Help Center and tap Contact Us. Now, choose the relevant topic.

Once you’ve chosen the topic, you should enter more details to be more precise. There is a high chance that your query might already have a solution with Squarespace’s knowledge base.

However, if you still don’t find a solution, go to the Live Chat or Email Us section and initiate a conversation. Remember the timings for Live Chat, i.e., Monday to Friday, 4 A.M to 8 P.M EST.

As we tried Live Chat, a Squarespace expert did connect with us. However, we had to wait for around 15 minutes for a response. Still, once the expert is assigned to you, things improve quite a bit as they respond promptly to your queries.

Email support also takes quite some time to respond to your query. So, if you’re looking for an instant response, Squarespace might fail to deliver in this case.

Squarespace support: My verdict

Overall, Squarespace customer support was useful and broad. There are multiple options to get help from. Be it the knowledge base, forums, videos, or frequent blogs. We also liked that 24/7 support is available to all users regardless of which Squarespace pricing plan they are on.

We did find the live chat and other customer support options a little slow to get started, especially compared to other options we have experienced such as Wix. Although this is true, it is smooth sailing once the ball is rolling. We found that the well-informed experts give clear instructions and help you out with your query well. Ultimately, unless you are in a real rush, Squarespace support is more than well equipped to help you overcome any issues you may encounter.