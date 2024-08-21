GoDaddy launches a new tool to help SMBs with their digital marketing woes

GoDaddy, one of the best website builder and web hosting platforms, recently introduced a new tool to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) improve their digital marketing efforts. The tool enables SMBs to better address all the different aspects of digital marketing, and leverage advanced solutions such as Generative AI (GenAI) and other GoDaddy offerings.

The tool is simply called Digital Marketing. GoDaddy describes it as an “all-in-one product designed to manage marketing efforts and increase the accessibility of tools like SEO, social media, and email marketing.” Furthermore, Digital Marketing comes with a unified inbox to streamline the management of all customer messages, regardless of the platform.

Digital Marketing is powered by GenAI, allowing users to quickly and seamlessly create customized, AI-powered branded content. Also, the tool leverages the features baked into GoDaddy Studio and GoDaddy Airo, allowing SMBs access to email marketing campaigns, as well as branded images and videos.



Three plans to choose from

There are three plans to choose from: Essentials, Deluxe, and Ultimate. While the Essentials plan covers, well, the essentials (posting on social media, creating and managing business listings, and accessing ideas for custom social media posts), the Deluxe plan offers a robust set of tools, including digital ads. Of all the different features, GoDaddy singles out the Marketing Calendar, a tool that details hundreds of upcoming events and holidays, and can even make tailored social post suggestions that users can schedule ahead of time.

Finally, the Ultimate plan builds on the two previous plans, and offers GenAI, Airo assistant, 750,000 monthly email sends, and more.

"We know that digital marketing translates to business success, especially when coupled with generative AI technology," said Vinod Suresh, Vice President of USI products for GoDaddy. "By making these cost-effective tools easily available, GoDaddy is supporting small businesses of any size, with any budget, succeed in their marketing efforts."

Using Digital Marketing will set you back $21.99 a month for the Essentials plan, $32.99 a month for the Deluxe plan, and $89.99 a month for the Ultimate one.

