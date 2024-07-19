SolarWinds just patched a whole load of critical security flaws

Eight critical-severity flaws patched by SolarWinds

Padlock against circuit board/cybersecurity background
SolarWinds has patched more than a dozen flaws impacting its Access Rights Manager (ARM) software. 

Some of the vulnerabilities are classified as critical, and can be abused to steal sensitive information, or run malicious code on vulnerable endpoints. 

As such, users are advised to apply the fixes and secure their devices without delay.

Update now

In a security advisory published earlier this week, the company detailed 13 vulnerabilities impacting the software, eight of which are labeled ‘critical’.

Here is a short rundown:

Traversal and Information Disclosure Vulnerability (CVE-2024-23475, 9.6 Critical)
Directory Traversal Arbitrary File Deletion and Information Disclosure Vulnerability (CVE-2024-23472, 9.6 Critical)
Internal Deserialization Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2024-28074, 9.6 Critical)
Exposed Dangerous Method Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2024-23469, 9.6 Critical)
Traversal Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2024-23467, 9.6 Critical)
Directory Traversal Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2024-23466, 9.6 Critical)
UserScriptHumster Exposed Dangerous Method Remote Command Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2024-23470, 9.6 Critical)
CreateFile Directory Traversal Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2024-23471, 9.6 Critical).

These vulnerabilities, as well as five others (severity scores between 7.6 and 8.3) have been discovered, and reported, by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI). They were addressed in version 2024.3, published on July 17 2024. 

SolarWinds specializes in IT management software, offering products for network monitoring, server and application monitoring, IT security, database management, and IT help desk and support. 

The company was at the center of a major security snafu back in December 2020, when a breach at the company’s IT infrastructure resulted in a poisoned software update for Orion reaching hundreds of its customers - an incident now considered one of the largest and most devastating supply chain attacks of all time.

