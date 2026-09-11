We loved the 'ultra-fast' Netgear Nighthawk M7 Pro mobile 5G Wi-Fi 7 router — and it just dropped £200 to its lowest ever price
As a portable network router, we found it the best on the market at this price
Netgear's range of portable routers have consistently impressed us throughout our testing, offering fast connection speeds while working off-site. But this deal is the best I've ever seen on one of our absolute favourites.
The flagship Netgear Nighthawk M7 Pro is at its lowest ever price of £700 (was £900) at Amazon. It features reliable, ultra-fast 5G speeds, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connection, and in our own review, we found it takes mobile data speed to the next level. The M7 Pro's Wi-Fi 6 counterpart, the Nighthawk M3 is also discounted down to £370 (was £449).
With support for up to 64 devices, and SIM compatibility across more than 125 countries, it's one of those devices that's a game-changer for professionals and business travellers whose workflow happens far from the safety of the office Wi-Fi.
5G | Wi-Fi 7 | 2.5GbE port | 10Gbps USB-C
We called the M7 Pro a "superb option if you need Internet on the move," and found it far superior to hotspotting on a phone. Speeds are blazing-fast, it has options for wired connectivity, with support for up to 64 devices at once.
Why we recommend it
In our review, we scored the Nighthawk M7 Pro 4.5 stars, awarding it a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge.
This portable router delivers 5G speeds up to 6 Gbps, with support for unlocked SIM cards across over 125 countries. You can even boost mobile signals by adding a 5G antenna to the device.
The M7 Pro also features Wi-Fi 7 across the 6GHz band. On top of that, it also has a 2.5GbE multi-gig Ethernet port for wired connectivity, and a USB-C port for power, charging, and data transfer.
Impressively, you can connect up to 64 devices to it at the same time. Now, we had to put that to the test. And while we didn't have 64 devices, we did turn the device into mobile wired network. This let us connect to the same network as multiple colleagues for speedy file transfers while working off-site, away from the security of home broadband.
After taking it out into the depths of the New Forest, and the more densely populated Salisbury for a series of real-world performance tests, our conclusion is clear: "At the end of the test, there's just no comparison between using your mobile phone as a hotspot and using the Nighthawk M7 Pro."
The device itself is brilliantly portable: A pocket-sized square box with a 2.8-inch display showing various settings and information, like your data allowance, and connection type. Netgear also says the device "acts like a portable firewall wherever you go," making public Wi-Fi more secure.
Also consider
5G | Wi-Fi 6 | 5Gbps USB-C
If you don't need Wi-Fi 7, Netgear's Nighthawk M3 is an excellent portable router that also scored 4.5 stars in our review, where the impressive connection of this entry-level device wowed us.
Price context & historical value
At £700, this is an all-time low deal price. As a flagship device, the Nighthawk M7 Pro retails for £900, and it generally holds its value since release last year. So, this is an excellent time to buy.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Netgear Nighthawk M7 Pro if...
You require super-fast 5G speeds, want to hook up multiple devices, and need 2.5GbE wired port and Wi-Fi 7 connections.
❌ Skip the Netgear Nighthawk M7 Pro if...
You're on a budget. If you don't need Wi-Fi 7 speeds from this flagship router, the cheaper but no less brilliant Nighthawk M3 easily handles everyday 5G connections.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
The Nighthawk M7 Pro relies on mobile network coverage, so you'll need to insert your own SIM card and use it in areas with a 4G or 5G mobile signal. During our own tests in the New Forest, we struggled to get more than one bar on a 5G band, but got 4G with a full five bars to continue working out in the field.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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