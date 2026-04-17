'We hear you': After years of feedback, Canva finally brings offline mode

Canva Offline Mode might be one of Create 2026's unsung heroes

Learn Grid educational resources also available to all

Design and buy merch through the Print Shop

Canva AI 2.0 took the headlines at the company's annual Create conference, but the announcements weren't done as its co-founders introduced the hotly anticipated Canva Offline.

For the first time ever, the online-first tool now supports full offline editing with automatic syncing when connections are restored, which the company sees as pivotal for two distinct reasons.

Firstly, it gives travelling professionals extended access to their files whether they're in the air, on a train or just in a signal not-spot. But secondly, the move aligns with Canva's 'democratizing design' philosophy by improving accessibility in developing countries where reliable internet connections aren't consistent.

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Canva Create's 'one more thing' was actually three more things

At launch, users can select individual files and designs to download when they plan to go off the grid. It's unclear whether an extended offline mode may follow, whereby users can start new projects from scratch, but understandably this would require potentially huge downloads and may not be feasible. TechRadar Pro has sought clarification from Canva.

In the same breath, the company also declared that its new education-focused, curriculum-mapped Learn Grid would be available to all users. Thousands of ready-made resources available in 16 languages, combined with the power to edit with AI, primarily target teachers, but by making it available to all, we can also see it being useful in community projects and extracurricular outreach programs.

Finally, Canva has refined the Print Shop (previously Canva Print) – an end-to-end design, print and delivery platform that works entirely within Canva without users needing to download their designs and handle third-party tools.

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