Plot twist! Canva just made another premium tool completely free for creators — I didn't expect this one, but I'll take it

Cavalry's pro-motion tools are free for all

Affinity now lets you send designs direct to your Canva Brand Kit

Plus new Affinity integrations with Capture One and DaVinci Resolve

I didn't expect this, but Canva has just announced a major piece of creative software is to be free for everyone.

Following the decision to make Affinity, the popular photo editor and layout designer, free for everyone forever (I covered the news here), the parent company has pulled the same trick twice.

This time, it's pro-motion software Cavalry that's stripping out subscriptions. All users will now have access to the full range of features for free.

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If you haven't heard of Cavalry before, it's 2D animation software loaded with a host of professional tools covering everything from advertising to game design.

Canva acquired the company in February 2026. So, unlike Affinity, which appeared in stasis for fifteen months after being bought by Canva while the company built the new version, the 'buy-out to free model' pipeline has been rapid with this one.

The service previously offered a free Starter version and a Professional paid-for subscription, which has been scrapped.

On the new launch, Canva's CEO Pro Design, Duncan Clark, said: “Motion isn't a nice-to-have anymore, it'