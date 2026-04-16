This is Canva's take on OpenClaw and Claude Cowork

Scheduling is Canva's way of taking care of tasks for you, fully in the background

Hundreds of MCP connectors could be on the way eventually

It's available to try in research preview

Canva has launched a series of new AI tools to shift the platform into an AI-first ecosystem which still centers around the human worker, but it's the new Scheduling tool that caught our eye.

Remarking the immense power agentic tools like OpenClaw and Claude Cowork can offer users that are right on the very edge of the limit of what we can achieve today, Canva co-founders Cliff Obrecht and Cameron Adams declared that this is still very much an "absolute early adopter stage."

But having already "democratized something that was very complex and fragmented," the company's latest release bridges the gap and puts greater autonomy in the hands of workers.

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Canva AI 2.0 can now schedule and complete tasks autonomously

With this new automation layer, users can establish and run recurring AI tasks that run in the background to delivery ready-to-edit outputs – some of the most pressing examples being weekly social content batches, daily meetings briefings and internal company newsletters.

How the company sees this tool being used is to effectively replace the busywork that could have previously taken workers days to curate, freeing them up time to make some quick and simple visual edits before hitting send.

But data and context is key for this to work, which is why Canva's spent the best part of two years redesigning and re-architecting the entire stack to now support integrations via MCP, an open standard established by Anthropic.

Launching with some heavy-hitters like Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Notion and Zoom, Obrecht declared this would just be the "start of a huge wave" of potentially hundreds of MCP connectors giving Canva's autonomous scheduling the rich context it needs to pull everything together.

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So while Canva AI 2.0, the focus of Canva Create 2026, is all about the evolution from design with AI to AI-ass