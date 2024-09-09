Watch out ChatGPT — Anthropic launches Claude for Enterprise to get more AI in your work documents

Anthropic has announced the launch of a business-focused plan for Claude, its family of large language models, which it hopes will give large companies a handy boost for productivity and collaboration.

The new Enterprise plan will offer a 500K context window, increased capacity and integration with GitHub in order to support codebase work with Claude.

Claude for Enterprise also addresses many of the challenges and reservations that enterprises face in terms of security, privacy and compliance.

Appealing to large organizations, Claude Enterprise supports single sign-on (SSO) and domain capture for enhanced and centralized user management, together with role-based access and permission finetuning. The company has also confirmed it is working on audit logs and SCIM, which are set to arrive “in the coming weeks.”

Claude Enterprise also enables companies to process huge amounts of data with the power of generative AI – Anthropic says that the 500K context window equates to hundreds of sales transcripts.

Furthermore, integration with Microsoft-owned GitHub allows engineers and developers to sync repos with Claude. The functionality is set to arrive more broadly later this year, but early Enterprise plan users will get early beta access.

Combined with Projects and Artifacts, Anthropic hopes Claude will become the ultimate “end-to-end solution to help [teams] take any initiative from idea to high-quality work output.”

Pricing for Claude Enterprise has not been disclosed, likely because costs will vary depending on use cases and company sizes.

However, with the launch of its new business-focused plan, Anthropic clearly hopes to take on established generative AI giant ChatGPT, which also has an Enterprise subscription. ChatGPT now counts one million paying users on its books. Earlier in April, the company was believed to have an estimated 600,000 Enterprise users.