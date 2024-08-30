You can now upload additional types of documents to Gemini AI

In a welcome update for office workers seeking productivity boosts, Google Workspace has announced its Gemini AI platform will now support even more document types.

The company confirmed that text files, including TXT, DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX, and data files, such as XLS, XLSX, CSV, TSV, as well as its own Google Docs and Google Sheets formats.

Paying users with a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium license will be among the first to benefit from the update. Google has not indicated whether the free version of Gemini will eventually get wider document support.

Gemini supports more upload types

By uploading documents to support prompts, users can give the AI chatbot additional context to provide a more personalized answer. Though the service’s main rival, ChatGPT, supports a variety of file uploads, Gemini currently only supports image uploads for free users.

For files uploaded directly from Google Drive, users must be owners or have the correct permissions to use them in Gemini.

IT admins must enable support for Google Drive integration by toggling on Workspace extensions in the Gemini settings, however local file upload will be supported by default for eligible accounts.

Each file must be less than 100MB in size, and a maximum of 10 files may be uploaded in a single prompt.

With the rollout starting on August 27, all eligible accounts should now have access to the handy tool.

Moreover, by paying for an upgraded Gemini account such as Gemini Business, employees get access to Google’s generative AI functionality across more interfaces, including directly within core Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet. Paid plans also unlock access to more advanced models, with the free consumer-facing version limited to 1.5 Flash.