Want to save energy by identifying cold spots? This 5G rugged tablet has a thermal camera — and it's on sale at Amazon for Black Friday now

Ulefone Armor Pad 4 Ultra Thermal can detect cold spots and leaks

Rugged design with 10.36-inch display, IP68/IP69K certified

Long-lasting 11800mAh battery, dual SIM, and 5G support

Cold spots in homes and offices - those persistently chilly areas - are often signs of underlying issues such as poor insulation, air leaks, or structural problems that allow heat to escape. Identifying and addressing these areas, whether by sealing leaks, improving insulation, or repairing defects, can significantly improve comfort and reduce energy consumption.

The Ulefone Armor Pad 4 Ultra Thermal is a rugged tablet that can help locate these cold spots. It features a GPU-powered ThermoVue thermal imaging sensor capable of detecting heat variations beyond the visible spectrum, pinpointing leaks and other problems.

Features of the 160x120 resolution thermal sensor include <50mk sensitivity, 25Hz refresh rate, and temperature measurements from 10°C to 550°C, with a measuring range of up to 1,000m.

11800mAh battery

Ulefone highlights its suitability for inspecting pipe blockages, building issues, and mechanical or electrical maintenance. It can also be used for wildlife monitoring, overnight construction, gas leak detection, vehicle maintenance, and by first responders in critical situations, such as during house fires.

The tablet sports a 10.36-inch IPS display with a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution, 500 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Built to withstand demanding environments, the Armor Pad 4 is certified to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STG810H standards, ensuring durability against drops, extreme temperatures, water, dust, and dirt.

The device includes a 48MP Samsung S5KGN1 main camera with an f/1.9 aperture and an 85° field of view for 2K video recording, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

A powerful 11800mAh battery provides up to 64 hours of talk time and supports 33W fast charging. The tablet runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via microSD. Dual SIM compatibility supports up to 5G networks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additional features include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, a versatile uSmart Connector 2.0, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 1100-lumen camping light with 483 LEDs.

You can buy the Ulefone Armor Pad 4 Ultra Thermal on Amazon for $599.99, but there's currently a $50 discount coupon available, bringing the price down to a more affordable $549.99.