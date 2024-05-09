Netflix being weird? It could be your VPN

More and more people now rely on using a VPN for their Netflix streaming needs, and it’s not hard to see why. Netflix VPNs provide a range of advantages which make them extremely attractive if you’re a big streaming fan. For one thing they can make buffering and stuttering video a thing of the past, which already a huge plus, but there’s even more than this.

Using a VPN lets you choose a different geographic region to log into Netflix, which is perfect if you want to catch a show or movie which has not been released in your country yet. Good quality VPNs often also help to improve performance, especially if you’re accessing the Internet over a substandard connection. By routing your link via a different country, you can avoid the slow speeds of degraded hubs.

With this being said, using a VPN can also seriously disrupt your streaming sessions. Read on to discover why.

How could your VPN be affecting Netflix?

There are three main ways that your VPN could be impacting your Netflix experience. In each case, the problem can usually be solved by switching your VPN provider to a better quality service.

Netflix has detected you're using a VPN

The Netflix terms of service specifically mention the use of VPN technology when watching content. It’s not completely prohibited, but the company states that if it detects that you’re using a VPN it ‘will only show you TV shows and movies we have worldwide rights for…’.

The company then specifically states that using a VPN while watching on the ad supported plan or live action events is not allowed, so it pays to make sure you’re not caught breaching those terms.

The best way to avoid being in breach, or being unable to access the Netflix shows you want, is to invest in a subscription to a premium quality VPN with a high level of obfuscation. In this way you’ll avoid being detected, and so be free to access what you want, when you want.

You're connected to an overloaded server

All VPN services work by routing your internet connection over an encrypted tunnel, using host servers based around the world. In this way, no-one can snoop on your connection, and your ISP or web services are unable to identify your identity or where you’re based. It’s an extremely convenient and secure way to stay safe online.

However, not all VPN services are the same. If you use a cheaper service which perhaps doesn’t have as many servers as it should to choose from, then you may find yourself trying to access Netflix over a congested connection, which will inevitably result in a performance penalty.

This is again why it’s important to take some time to select the right VPN service for your needs. This is especially important if you want to access blocked content in your own country, since you’ll need a server to be located in your region in order to make it work.

You're using a free VPN

One of the most tempting options on the VPN market are the free services. There are many free VPN services on offer which promise high performance, top security and all the bells and whistles for zero financial outlay. It sounds great. Unfortunately, while a number of these services do deliver on their promises, there is always a penalty to using something for free.

Many of these free VPN services simply don’t have the revenue to provide the same level of service as the commercial products. They can suffer from slower bandwidth speeds, meaning your media consumption suffers from stutters and buffering. They often don’t maintain as many servers as the paid networks, which restricts your access to worldwide content, especially if it’s blocked media.

Finally, the level of security the free VPNs provide is almost never as high as commercial alternatives. This may not sound like much, but it can prevent you from accessing region locked content, and leave your connection open to malware attacks and worse.

How to pick a good Netflix VPN

The one golden rule in selecting a suitable streaming VPN is to avoid going for a service solely based on price. Sure there are a ton of excellent low cost VPN services on the market, but that should never be the only reason you make your selection.

For example, free VPNs are almost always a bad choice for streaming services because they are typically unreliable in terms of performance, and also don’t offer anywhere near the range of unlocking you’ll need to access the best media around the globe.

This is because premium Netflix streaming VPNs have to offer ultra high performance bandwidth in order to stream 4K media without problems. It’s also hard to guarantee either performance or reliable access when you don’t have a large enough network of servers in the different regions. Many free services just won’t cope with these demands.

Two other important considerations are ease of use and customer support. The best VPN in the world is useless unless you can easily make use of the features without having to spend hours configuring complex settings.

In a similar way, if you do find yourself in trouble with a particular stream, it pays to have a top class support team on hand to help you out. There’s nothing more frustrating than settling down to an evening’s entertainment, only to find yourself struggling with technical issues and no support on hand to help.

Our top Netflix VPN recommendations

To help you avoid these pitfalls and more, we evaluate all of the VPN services on the market, to provide an unbiased, thorough test of all the available products.

Our team of expert technical staff comb through the market for the best VPN providers on a regular basis to keep up to date with changes in tech and features.

We specifically check that our top picks meet the mark for security, performance and value for money. For Netflix VPNs we ensure that our recommended products stay up to date with Netflix access issues, and will work to stream efficiently without buffering or stutters at all times.

After more than a decade of VPN testing , we understand the challenges of finding a VPN which can reliably let you access your favorite Netflix shows, and we focus on making sure our picks give you the kind of trusted service you need.

1. The best Netflix VPN service overall: NordVPN

The key requirement of a Netflix VPN is the ability to unlock media rich geographies on demand, and NordVPN excels in this crucial task. The service offers a huge selection of over 6500 servers, available in more than 111 countries. This means users can unlock just about every form of entertainment they need no matter where they are located. An added bonus is the product’s ease of use, perfect for newcomers to the world of VPN access. The generous 30 day guarantee also gives you a chance to try the service, safe in the knowledge that you’re entitled to a refund should you leave during that period.

2. The best cheap Netflix VPN: Surfshark

Surfshark offers the perfect combination of features for those with a tight budget and/or a large family. The unlimited simultaneous connections lets you share the love with anyone in your family who needs unlocked streaming access, while offering it all at an extremely aggressive price point. Fortunately the competitive pricing doesn’t lead to a compromise on functionality, Sufshark is blazingly fast, and comes with all the security bells and whistles you need from a fully rounded VPN. Worth mentioning is the fact that Surfshark unlocks a wide range of countries and regions, including Japanese and Australian Netflix services.

3. The best Netflix VPN for beginners: ExpressVPN

There are a few reasons why ExpressVPN regularly features in our top VPN products. Not only does it feature consistent bandwidth performance, it's also a great VPN for newbies and veterans alike. It also copes well with region unlocking, although it has had some issues in the past with the US and UK regions. You may need to switch servers a few times to find one which works as expected. However the company offers 3200 servers in more than 94 countries, which should be good enough for anyone’s streaming needs.

VPN FAQs

Are VPNs safe? The simple answer is yes. The slightly longer version is, absolutely, as long as you select the right one with the features you need. Not all VPNs are created equal, and if you need ultra high security because you live in a vulnerable region, then that should be your primary focus. If you choose badly, you may end up regretting it. In the same way, for streaming VPNs, performance and access are key. It’s no good having a superbly secure VPN if it won’t give you the right servers to unlock Netflix content when you want. The bottom line is VPNs are completely safe, but make sure you select the right tool for the right job.

Is it legal to use a VPN? It is perfectly legal to use a VPN, unless the laws of the country where you live prohibit VPN use. There are tens of thousands, if not millions, of VPN users all around the world who use them legally every day to access content on the Internet. VPNs are not only for accessing region locked content, they are also vital for secure access to Internet communications in volatile government areas. They can unlock the truth behind propaganda, help to distribute real vs fake news and help journalists uncover important facts. The number one rule is to carefully check the situation in your country regarding the legality of VPNs, and then act accordingly.