Vodafone wants all IT experts to become their own boss with new franchise plan

You can start your own local business thanks to Vodafone franchise program
Vodafone Business has launched a new venture for tech-savvy entrepreneurs across the UK.
Vodafone Business IT Hubs are designed to give more than 300 franchise partners an opportunity to establish local IT Hubs that will help SMEs get the most from their IT solutions.
The new franchise model seeks to tap into the growing demand for simplified IT solutions among SMEs. IT Hubs serve as one-stop shops for IT and communications support, with categories spanning hardware, applications, connectivity, and security.
Vodafone IT Hubs plan
The network provider envisions these outsourced posts being set up in local areas, targeting SMEs who are resource-limited and don’t have their own internal IT support function.
The company’s announcement cites external research revealing that a significant portion of SMEs struggle to manage multiple ICT suppliers and ensure digital resilience online.
Independently run, these hubs will trade under the Vodafone brand, employing their own technicians, managers, and engineers. Vodafone also sees them as excellent locations for pushing other Vodafone products and services.
Miryem Salah, Chief Data Officer and Head of Vodafone Business IT Hubs, commented: “We can offer our franchisees the capability, scale, and confidence that comes from working with a large global brand, as well as finance and marketing support, while they can offer the technical skills and local knowledge to build a successful business that supports the local SME community.”
The application process for budding entrepreneurs consists of an initial application, followed by attending a Discovery Day, as well as screening and approval processes. More information is available on the Vodafone Business IT Hubs page.
Salah added: “We’re excited to start this journey with our new franchisees in 2024 and beyond. I’d urge anyone with an interest to get in touch.”
