VMware by Broadcom is overhauling its training for an all-new experience

Having already hit the headlines on numerous occasions over the considerable changes Broadcom has made to VMware in order to improve profitability, the company now looks to be overhauling its training experience, but this time, it’s good news.

An investigation by The Register found Broadcom wants to offer “more training at a fraction of the cost they used to pay.”

The shift comes after the company withdrew its on-demand training, a move that was uncovered in a recent VMware User Group Town Hall.

Broadcom to offer cheaper VMware training

The Register shared Broadcom’s confirmation of the move:



“On February 5 we made our entire digital content library, including the On Demand courseware, available free of charge to all VMware Cloud Foundation customers, all customers in our strategic customer segment, and all Broadcom Advantage program partners.”

The inclusion of VMware Cloud Foundation customers, often large enterprises, is a sign of Broadcom’s strategic approach. The provision of free training for these customers may ease the financial burden associated with adopting Cloud Foundation, but it also serves as a selling point to attract more customers.

For the broader VMware community, however, access to the revamped training is yet to be confirmed, with details slated for May:

“We are prepping to announce some very positive and major changes to our Digital Learning offerings and we expect the platform to be fully up, and the new digital learning offerings to be made public, at the beginning of Broadcom's Q3FY24.”

That being said, many customers are already unhappy with the changes Broadcom has issued across the entire VMware portfolio, and the added delay could give more customers time to switch providers.

Despite pushback, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan prepared investors for double-digit quarter-over-quarter revenue growth at the company’s most recent earnings call, implying that the company’s broader aim to boost VMware’s profitability after its $61 billion acquisition could still be on track.