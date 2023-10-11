UK workers are actually using automation and AI for good
AI is addressing worker distraction
According to a new study from cloud storage giant Dropbox, British workers are increasingly opting to use AI tools to help improve their efficiency.
Its research found more than half (53%) of UK knowledge workers typically don’t spend more than an hour on productive work without interruption, highlighting the importance of productivity-boosting technology in the workplace.
As the ChatGPT preview one-year anniversary draws nearer, two-thirds (66%) of UK knowledge workers are now using automation tools “regularly.”
Workers are using AI to fill in productivity gaps
The most common reason for using artificial intelligence, says Dropbox, is to complete repetitive tasks. Many generative AI tools can take into account billions of parameters and sort through huge amounts of data in a fraction of the time that it would take a human worker.
Other popular reasons for deploying AI and automation include summarizing information and answering questions.
Amid a growing trend of return-to-office mandates, Dropbox also uncovers some of the key distractions affecting workers everywhere. At home, household chores and demands from others trouble many workers, while office-based workers claim that interruption from colleagues causes them the biggest headache.
Lost focus is said to be costing the UK $197 billion, while the US is far worse affected at an economic cost of $1.4 trillion. The figures suggest that addressing this could increase knowledge workers’ economic output by around 40%.
The overwhelming consensus is that AI tools have helped UK and worldwide workers to be more productive, improve the quality of their work, be more organized, and even improve job security.
This time last year, many workers started voicing concerns over job security, which was thought to be under threat by AI. It’s clear, now, that small injections of artificial intelligence into the tools we use every day are best thought of as aids that could improve worker satisfaction and contribute more cash to the economy.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Why we shouldn’t fear AI’s new industrial revolution
- Master that important document with a little help from the best AI writers
- Check out our roundup of the best productivity tools to boost your company’s output
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!