UK government sets up new agency to speed through new tech regulation

The UK Government has announced a new agency which will look to speed up the process of approving new technologies for use in the public sector.

The Government hopes the new Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) will ‘reduce the burden of red tape’ and help speed up access to tech such as AI in healthcare, or emergency delivery drones.

The RIO will reduce the burden for businesses that want to introduce new products and services into the market - covering fast growing sectors through innovations. The new department will work to remove obstacles and outdated regulations and ‘unlock the power of innovation’.

Open for business

The Government identifies four key sectors that the RIO will look to support; Engineering biology, Space, Artificial Intelligence, and Connected and autonomous technology, such as drones.

By streamlining the process for new tech, the government hopes to encourage new investments and kickstart growth. It comes at a time when many governing bodies, the EU in particular, are looking to bring in more regulation to control the reach of big tech organizations, especially with the emergence of AI technologies.

Many emerging technologies don’t fit under the current regulatory framework, so the new office will look to work with existing departments to offer broad cover for technological advancements,

“From breakthroughs that could help doctors diagnose illnesses earlier to satellite navigation for more accurate weather forecasting and getting emergency supplies to where they are needed, quickly and effectively, RIO will make sure UK companies are at the forefront of the next generation of technologies,” said Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stricter rules for AI in particular are popular amongst adults in the UK, with 80% believing the tech needs to be heavily regulated. However, the new body will look to remove obstacles, making the technology more accessible to generate money and boost the economy.