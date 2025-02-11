Transforming meetings: how technology is bridging the engagement gap

The need for human connection has never been more pronounced. According to data from the American Psychiatric Association on the ‘loneliness epidemic’, 30% of adults said they experienced loneliness at least one day a week over the past year, mostly felt by those aged between 18-34. In this context, the workplace plays an essential role in fostering relationships. Yet, the shift to remote work has introduced a new dynamic to team interactions that virtual tools alone cannot fully address.

While virtual tools have provided crucial support, they cannot fully replicate the depth of in-person experiences. Insights from our 2025 Meetings & Events Forecast reveal that meeting planners overwhelmingly agree in-person meetings are far more effective for fostering collaboration, strengthening relationships, and building engagement. These findings highlight the challenges businesses face in bridging the gap left by reduced face-to-face interactions, where virtual formats often fall short in creating the same sense of connection and communication.

Meeting attendee expectations

Attendees are now approaching in-person meetings with heightened expectations. The shift to hybrid and remote work has made these gatherings more intentional, and as a result, they come with a higher bar for quality. Whether it’s the time invested in travel or the desire to make the most of face-to-face interactions, attendees expect events that feel purposeful and rewarding.

Key factors that contribute to memorable meetings include compelling content, unique venues, and desirable destinations. According to the event professionals we surveyed, these elements rank as the top priorities for creating a successful event. However, the challenge lies in delivering these experiences while navigating budget constraints and logistical hurdles, particularly as travel and accommodation costs remain high. Planners must balance creativity with cost-effectiveness, ensuring venues are accessible, welcoming, and capable of delivering an exceptional experience. Unlike virtual meetings, where information is just a click away, in-person events require thoughtful orchestration to leave a lasting impression.

Technology for connection

Hybrid events have introduced a whole new set of opportunities—and, let’s be honest, some logistical hurdles—when it comes to engaging attendees. We’ve all experienced the cumbersome pauses as remote participants try to jump into a lively in-room discussion, or the muted enthusiasm of those watching from a laptop at home. When done well, however, hybrid formats can create an inclusive and seamless experience, allowing remote attendees to feel just as involved as those in the room. Technologies like advanced live-streaming, real-time translation, and even augmented reality are helping to level the playing field. By closing the gap between virtual and in-person participants, these tools are transforming hybrid meetings into platforms that foster equal engagement, no matter where attendees are tuning in from.

Mobile apps, real-time engagement tools, and AI-powered solutions are also quickly becoming the backbone of modern meetings, allowing organizers to elevate experiences while addressing logistical challenges.

For instance, AI is transforming attendee matchmaking by ensuring the right people are connecting, while also providing actionable insights on content effectiveness and engagement levels. Meanwhile, mobile apps have become essential for streamlining check-ins, sharing personalized agendas, and facilitating real-time feedback. Live polling, QR codes, and virtual reality tools are making meetings more interactive, dynamic, and responsive to attendee needs.

According to Forrester’s 2024 State of B2B Events Survey, organizations that integrate their event technology platforms into broader marketing stacks report a 31% higher satisfaction rate with their events. However, Forrester also highlights that only 20% of enterprises have achieved this level of integration, underscoring a significant opportunity for teams to harness technology to craft events that feel seamless, tailored, and memorable.

Why meetings still matter

While technology enables us to make meetings better, the irreplaceable value of human connection remains the core of why they matter. Face-to-face interactions are consistently seen as more effective for activities like brainstorming, team building, and onboarding—those moments that require rapport and trust to truly succeed.

The most successful meetings embrace innovation but remain rooted in their purpose: to bring people together in meaningful ways. It’s this dual focus that defines the future of meetings and events.

In a world where the office is no longer the default space for collaboration, strategically planned meetings have become the key to maintaining strong team dynamics. As companies navigate the complexities of hybrid work, it’s these meetings—amplified by technology but rooted in human interaction—that will define the future of work. By combining thoughtful use of technology with the irreplaceable value of face-to-face interaction, we can ensure that meetings continue to unite teams and propel businesses forward.

