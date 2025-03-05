Eurocom Raptor X17 laptop is built for AI, cybersecurity, and high-end simulations.

A 17.3-inch monster with advanced cooling features

And with 128GB RAM, even heavy workloads run smoothly

Eurocom, known for its powerful but expensive laptops, such as the Sky X4C, has released the Raptor X17, a mobile workstation which supports up to 24TB of NVMe SSD storage across three M.2 slots, including two PCIe 4.0 x4 and one PCIe 5.0 drive.

On the Raptor X17's configuration page, Eurocom says its new laptop is designed for professionals handling intensive workloads such as AI tools training, cybersecurity, and large-scale simulations.

At its heart is Intel’s Core i9-14900HX, a 24-core, 32-thread processor built for exceptional computational power, as the Intel HM770 PCIe 4.0 architecture enables high-speed data processing.

Eurocom Raptor X17 gets a power-packed upgrade

The Raptor X17 features Nvidia’s RTX 4090 mobile GPU with 9,728 CUDA cores and 304 Tensor AI cores. While the absence of an RTX 5090M may be disappointing, the RTX 4090M remains one of the most powerful mobile graphics cards available.

Users can configure storage with RAID 0, 1, or 5, optimizing for speed, redundancy, or a balance of both. The laptop also supports up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, with speeds up to 5600MHz, ensuring smooth performance for memory-intensive applications.

Eurocom offers two display options: a 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) panel with a 240Hz refresh rate or a UHD (3840 x 2160) option with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The chassis is made from an aluminum-magnesium alloy, but this does not reduce its weight, as it comes in at 3.29 kg and 24.9 mm thick. While on the heavier side, it serves those who prioritize ruggedness and power.

For connectivity, this business laptop includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C 3.2, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and dual Mini DisplayPort 1.4. It also features a built-in 2.5GbE Ethernet port with support for an additional LAN connection via Thunderbolt 4.

To sustain peak performance under heavy workloads, Eurocom has integrated an advanced cooling system to prevent thermal throttling. The laptop ships with a 780W AC adapter.

With a starting price of $12,000, the Eurocom Raptor X17 makes the MacBook Pro M4 Max, Apple’s most expensive laptop, seem reasonably priced by comparison. However, this mobile workstation is a premium option for users who need extreme performance and configurability.