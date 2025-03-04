I've never seen a mini PC this tiny - the GenMachine Zhi could moonlight as a mini NAS

Its low price could be a game changer for many

And it comes equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen APU

Opting for an obscure hardware manufacturer can pay dividends if you’re looking to get the best bang for your buck - and then GenMachine Zhi certainly falls into that category.

To describe this mini PC as compact would be a gross understatement - it’s tiny, and capable of fitting into the palm of your hand. Better still, it comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U APU, meaning that it packs a mighty punch, as although this is a relatively obscure CPU, what it lacks in popular appeal it more than makes up for in performance, with the quad core, eight-threat chip able to reach speeds of up to 4.1Ghz.

Complemented by an AMD Vega 5 GPU - capable of speeds up to 1.5 MHz -and you have a device that will take up minimal space on a home office desk, and one that runs faster than an Intel 11th gen Core i7 - here’s everything you need to know about the GenMachine Zhi.

Under the hood the GenMachine Zhi

In terms of an operating system, the GenMachine Zhi runs on Windows 11, making it a great choice for Microsoft shop households. The device is compatible with Linux, however.

But the performance capabilities aren’t the only big appeal here, the port options make it a potential game-changer.

The GenMachine Zhi also includes four 2.5G Ethernet ports, making it a versatile bit of hardware that can moonlight as a NAS.

The mini PC can also be purchased in a range of versions. This includes three distinct options offering users 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB RAM. Similarly, storage capacity is fantastic and can be loaded with up to 2TB.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As mentioned, the port options are excellent, providing users with two USB-A 3.2 ports, two USB-C 3.2 ports, and a USB-C port for charging.

An HDMI 2.0 output port also adds to the appeal here, allowing users to connect a 4K monitor.

Other key features and accessories include:

Wi-Fi 6 capabilities

Bluetooth 5.2

A 12V external power supply

All told, the GenMachine Zhi is a powerful bit of kit for professional and casual users - and the price is a huge talking point. You can find the mini PC on AliExpress for as little as $225 (£179).