This is the first mini PC compatible with Microsoft's Copilot+ requirements - and it does look like the Apple Mac Mini M4

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI is powered by the Core Ultra 9 288V CPU

It looks a bit like the Mac Mini, but a tad smaller

Aimed at the B2B market, it will likely be sold at a premium price

Asus has launched the NUC 14 Pro AI, a mini PC powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors (Series 2), with the top-end configuration featuring the Intel Core Ultra 9 288V CPU.

It is also the first mini PC to support Microsoft’s Copilot+ requirements. Designed for business, entertainment, and industrial use, this compact system offers powerful AI capabilities in an efficient form factor.

At its core, the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI features a multi-architecture setup that integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU technologies to deliver 120 platform TOPS. The Intel Arc GPU offers up to 67 TOPS, while the NPU delivers three times the AI performance of previous models, making it well-suited for edge computing, IoT applications, and demanding AI-driven workloads.

Good selection of ports

This mini PC supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and features a single M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 slot for NVMe SSDs with storage capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB.

At the front of the mini PC, there’s a power switch, the dedicated Copilot button, a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort 2.1 support, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports (5Gbps), and an audio jack. The rear panel includes another Thunderbolt 4 port (DisplayPort 2.1), two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports (10Gbps), an HDMI port, and a 2.5G RJ45 LAN port. The two Thunderbolt ports and HDMI allow the mini PC to drive three 4K screens.

Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Built-in microphones and speakers, powered by Smart Amp technology, allow voice-activated interaction with AI tools such as Copilot.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI resembles a Mac Mini, albeit in a smaller footprint. It measures just 130 x 130 x 34mm and fits within a 0.6-liter chassis. The device includes advanced thermal management and security features such as TPM and fingerprint recognition. It meets EPEAT Climate+ energy efficiency standards and includes a toolless design for easy upgrades.

Pricing and availability details for the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI have not yet been announced, but given its focus on the B2B market, it's likely to be positioned as a high-end offering.