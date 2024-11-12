Subwoofer-like mini PC hides eight (yes 8!) SSDs, a 16-core Ryzen CPU and a Geforce RTX 4060 GPU — and it won't cost as much as you think

High-performance mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 and RTX graphics

Supports up to 64TB storage with lightning-fast 10,000 MB/s speeds

Features triple monitor support, Wi-Fi 7, and dual 10Gb Ethernet

The Falco Prime A2 is a high-performance, budget-friendly mini PC currently seeking funding on Kickstarter.

Designed for content creators, media enthusiasts and gamers, this compact powerhouse is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070 mobile graphics, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, and dual NVMe SSDs for the operating system.

The main selling point of the Falco Prime A2 is the 8x M.2 SSD bay that supports up to 64TB storage with read speeds up to 10,000 MB/s, allowing users to handle massive media libraries and high-speed data access. It also supports up to three monitors for a customizable multi-screen setup suited for different tasks, and network support comes in the form of Wi-Fi 7 and dual 10Gb Ethernet.

RAID

The mini PC offers two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (one front, one back), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (one front, one back), and four USB 4 ports in the back for high-speed data transfer, along with a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and SD card and microSD slots for additional storage flexibility.

Users can configure RAID setups and choose between performance-boosting or redundancy options for the dual OS drives. The DDR5 RAM enhances data transfer rates and power efficiency, while a convection cooling system keeps the system running quietly and efficiently.

Early supporters on Kickstarter can secure the Super Early Bird price of $799 (a $500 discount from the $1,299 retail price), which includes the Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 4060M graphics, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD with the 8-slot SSD bay. Additional SSDs can be added to expand storage capacity further.

At the time of writing, the project has received $133,928 in pledges from 125 backers, well over the $5,000 goal, with 19 days to go. As with any crowdfunding project, backers should be aware that delays or changes to the final product can occur, and there's always a risk that the project may face challenges in production or fulfillment, so be warned.

