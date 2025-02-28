The AuBox from Chuwi packs an array of ports for such a small size

Running on Windows 11 will be a key draw for users

RAM and storage upgrades take it up a level

Chinese hardware vendor Chuwi has unveiled the launch of a new mini PC that could rival Apple’s M4 Mac Mini thanks to a few eye-catching features.

The AuBox 8745 mini PC comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU, boasting eight cores and 16 threads, and reaching maximum speeds of 4.9GHz. This is complemented with an AMD Radeon 780M GPU, also capable of up speeds up to 2.6GHz.

Combine this with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD, and you’ve got a powerful piece of hardware. Notably, the mini PC also has dual memory and SSD slots, allowing users to beef up both RAM and storage capabilities to 64GB and 2TB respectively.

What else is included in the AuBox 8745?

From a design perspective, the AuBox is very compact, measuring in at 154 x 152 x 45 millimeters, impressive given the array of ports available - users can choose from a single USB-C port and two USB-A 3.2 options alongside a single HDMI 2.1 port and DisplayPort 1.4, meaning you could connect four external 4K monitors at once and create a real productivity powerhouse.

Chuwi says the mini PC can also be mounted behind a monitor using a VESA mount, reducing clutter on your home office desk.

Other key features of the AuBox include:

Two 2.5Gb Ethernet connectors

Wi-Fi 6 capabilities

Bluetooth 5.1

A single 3.5mm audio jack

It also features an external, 120-watt power supply alongside an internal cooling fan which allows it to run at around 65 watts, making it ideal for casual gaming or more demanding tasks.

A key appeal of the AuBox will undoubtedly be the operating system, which runs in Windows 11.

There's no news yet on price or availability, so we'll keep our ears to the ground to try and find out more information when possible.