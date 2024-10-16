This tiny Ryzen 9 PC can drive three, yes three, 8K monitors thanks to a low profile video card with a proper Geforce RTX 4060 GPU - but the best part is that it costs less than $1000 with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD

Minisforum has launched a new lightweight mini ITX PC packed with powerful features and a sleek design.

The 790S7 is a seriously powerful bit of hardware - and what it boasts in features it more than matches in its compact design.

The latest mini PC from the company comes in at just 7 liters, boasting a very small footprint that makes it an ideal, lightweight option for enterprise users aiming to maximize desk space. Better still, the 790S7 comes complete with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU and can be configured with a powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU for an additional cost.

Under the hood of the Minisforum 790S7

While it’s bulkier than other mini PCs offered by Minisforum, it nonetheless makes up for this with key capabilities.

These include support for up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as two PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs capable of up to 4TB in storage. Similarly, the inclusion of a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot to support the RTX 4060 GPU merely adds to the appeal.

“With up to 64GB of memory, typically found in high-end workstations, this ultra-fast 5200 MHz RAM makes multitasking and multimedia rendering a breeze,” the company claims. “Effortlessly switch between tasks like gaming, streaming, and web browsing, all with smooth, high-speed performance.”

What could set the 790S7 apart from the pack is its multi-functional display options. With this device, users are able to attach up to three 8K monitors.

Given its compact design, the 790S7 can sit comfortably on a desk alongside these monitors without absorbing too much space.

Notably, the 790S7 could prove to be a cost effective option for enterprise users, coming in at around $1,000. Minisforum currently has a sale on, meaning users can get their hands on the device for around $939.

A barebones version of this device is also available, normally retailing at $569 - but this will come without an operating system, RAM, or SSD built-in. The sale price for this version comes in at $459.

Not keen on AMD? There’s an Intel option available

While the 790S7 comes complete with an AMD CPU, there are alternative options available with this device. Its sister model, the 129i7, comes with an Intel Core i9-12900 HK processor.

This option is significantly cheaper than its AMD-powered counterpart, normally retailing at $489 but comes with certain limitations. This version can only be configured in a barebones capacity.

Minisforum also has a sale on the 129i7, with this option available for £399 at present.

“The 790S7 is a content creator’s dream machine, powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX,” Minisforum says.

“With 16 cores and 32 threads, it delivers lightning-fast speeds up to 5.2GHz, giving you all the performance you need to unlock your full potential for tasks like video editing and seamless multitasking.”