This Slouch office chair has finally gone on sale - and it's one of our favourites this Black Friday

Deals
By published

Slouch rarely offers discounts, so act fast this Black Friday

Slouch black friday deal
(Image credit: Future / Slouch)
There have been plenty of fantastic sales already ahead of Black Friday - with some big savings even on the best office chairs out there. One company that doesn't often bless customers with a sale is Slouch - which is a shame, because they have some nice, simple products.

Our favourite deal so far this Black Friday is the Task Two Black Office Chair - which is 10% off this sale season. It's a sleek design, built for comfort with lots of adjustable features.

Slouch also have some nice desks on offer too, and our top pick is the Smart Black Adjustable Height Desk, which is now £258 down from £369.

Our top Slouch office chair deal

Slouch Task Two
Save 10%
Slouch Task Two : was £328 now £295 at Slouch

This Slouch chair looks simple, but the beauty lies in the functionality. The chair comes with adjustable lumbar support, height adjustment, tilt, and seat sliding. Although, it's only tested to hold a weight of 125kg - so if you need more, check out one of the other Black Friday office chairs on offer.

View Deal

Today's other Slouch deals

Slouch Task One
Save 10%
Slouch Task One : was £372 now £333.99 at Slouch

This is the predecessor to the Task Two - with similar functionality and adjustability, as well as breathable fabrics and a similar high-quality finish. That being said, I'm not sure why there's no option to properly colour match the base and frame. The closest I've got is the grey frame and fog fabric, if that helps.

View Deal
Slouch Smart Black Adjustable Height Desk
Save 30%
Slouch Smart Black Adjustable Height Desk: was £369 now £258 at Slouch

This is our top choice for a desk - it's simple but smooth moving, with a good surface area and durable finish. It's made in the UK, with sustainable materials and scratch resistant surface. You can choose the frame colour, surface type, and width too. The Black Friday desk deal on Slouch is pretty much just variations of this desk, but with height fixed or with different features.

View Deal

More deals to consider

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

