This Slouch office chair has finally gone on sale - and it's one of our favourites this Black Friday
Slouch rarely offers discounts, so act fast this Black Friday
There have been plenty of fantastic sales already ahead of Black Friday - with some big savings even on the best office chairs out there. One company that doesn't often bless customers with a sale is Slouch - which is a shame, because they have some nice, simple products.
Our favourite deal so far this Black Friday is the Task Two Black Office Chair - which is 10% off this sale season. It's a sleek design, built for comfort with lots of adjustable features.
Slouch also have some nice desks on offer too, and our top pick is the Smart Black Adjustable Height Desk, which is now £258 down from £369.
If you're looking for something a bit less conventional looking, my recommendation would be the Eureka office chairs, but you can also check out our Black Friday home office deals if you're just looking for inspiration for sprucing up your home office.
Our top Slouch office chair deal
This Slouch chair looks simple, but the beauty lies in the functionality. The chair comes with adjustable lumbar support, height adjustment, tilt, and seat sliding. Although, it's only tested to hold a weight of 125kg - so if you need more, check out one of the other Black Friday office chairs on offer.
Today's other Slouch deals
This is the predecessor to the Task Two - with similar functionality and adjustability, as well as breathable fabrics and a similar high-quality finish. That being said, I'm not sure why there's no option to properly colour match the base and frame. The closest I've got is the grey frame and fog fabric, if that helps.
This is our top choice for a desk - it's simple but smooth moving, with a good surface area and durable finish. It's made in the UK, with sustainable materials and scratch resistant surface. You can choose the frame colour, surface type, and width too. The Black Friday desk deal on Slouch is pretty much just variations of this desk, but with height fixed or with different features.
More deals to consider
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.