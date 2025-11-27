There have been plenty of fantastic sales already ahead of Black Friday - with some big savings even on the best office chairs out there. One company that doesn't often bless customers with a sale is Slouch - which is a shame, because they have some nice, simple products.

Our favourite deal so far this Black Friday is the Task Two Black Office Chair - which is 10% off this sale season. It's a sleek design, built for comfort with lots of adjustable features.

Slouch also have some nice desks on offer too, and our top pick is the Smart Black Adjustable Height Desk, which is now £258 down from £369.

If you're looking for something a bit less conventional looking, my recommendation would be the Eureka office chairs, but you can also check out our Black Friday home office deals if you're just looking for inspiration for sprucing up your home office.

Our top Slouch office chair deal

Today's other Slouch deals

Save 10% Slouch Task One : was £372 now £333.99 at Slouch This is the predecessor to the Task Two - with similar functionality and adjustability, as well as breathable fabrics and a similar high-quality finish. That being said, I'm not sure why there's no option to properly colour match the base and frame. The closest I've got is the grey frame and fog fabric, if that helps.

Save 30% Slouch Smart Black Adjustable Height Desk: was £369 now £258 at Slouch This is our top choice for a desk - it's simple but smooth moving, with a good surface area and durable finish. It's made in the UK, with sustainable materials and scratch resistant surface. You can choose the frame colour, surface type, and width too. The Black Friday desk deal on Slouch is pretty much just variations of this desk, but with height fixed or with different features.

More deals to consider