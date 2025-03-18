This SD card is the spiritual child of the CD-ROM (and the DVD-ROM) as it can only be written on once

TeamGroup D500R ISD WORM is available in 8GB-256GB capacities

TeamGroup D500R ISD WORM SD card
  • Write-once memory card offers tamper-proof, long-term data storage
  • TeamGroup’s 256GB D500R WORM SD card can store up to 374 CDs’ worth of data
  • Built-in protection features guard against power loss, damage and tampering

CDs and DVDs are (or rather were) great for storage, but they can be affected by disc rot, a form of physical deterioration that affects optical discs, causing them to become unreadable over time due to corrosion or damage to the reflective layer. If you have a lot of important data stored on discs and are worried about losing it, TeamGroup has a solution to your fears – the D500R ISD WORM SD card.

Shown off at Embedded World 2025 (where it won the Embedded Vision category's top honor and the 2025 Community Choice Award), the D500R WORM card uses Write Once, Read Many technology for non-erasable, tamper-proof, long-term data retention storage.

The D500R ISD uses MLC NAND Flash, which offers better durability and steady performance, and promises read and write speeds of up to 70MB/s and 65MB/s. It supports capacities from 8GB to 256GB. That largest card is big enough to store data from around 374 CDs, so it can likely back up all your discs easily.

Seals the data in place

As you can tell from the description, the card can be read many times, but only written to once. Via a combination of hardware design and firmware control, the D500R ISD seals the data in place and ensures it can’t be deleted, overwritten, or updated. This makes it useful for users who require lasting data protection without the risk of accidental changes or even malicious tampering from ransomware.

The card includes features like Power Fail Management, which helps preserve data in the event of an unexpected power cut, and Bad Block Management, which detects and isolates faulty storage sectors, helping extend the product’s lifespan.

It also has a built-in S.M.A.R.T system that tracks usage and sends alerts if an attempt is made to alter or delete the data in some way.

Built to withstand demanding environments, it meets multiple military-grade shock and vibration standards and is rated IP58 for dust and water resistance.

TeamGroup suggests it could be useful for law enforcement footage, medical records, or financial archives, but it could be used for backing up family photos and videos or company data.

While it’s clearly a great solution for long-term archival storage, it’s probably worth noting that the D500R WORM card is a lot easier to lose than a box of CDs or DVDs, so you might want to think about where you’ll keep it. There’s also no word on pricing yet, but it's fair to assume it won’t be cheap.

