Almost indestructible memory card launched; Lexar's Armor SD steel cards are water resistant and can survive a 16-feet drop
Lexar ARMOR series withstands extreme conditions
- Lexar ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO claim to be 37 times stronger than other cards
- Video Speed Class 60 ensures seamless 6K recording without interruptions
- Lifetime Recovery Tool access adds extra security for lost files
Lexar has launched two new SD cards, the ARMOR GOLD SDXC UHS-II and ARMOR SILVER PRO SDXC UHS-II, setting new durability standards in flash storage.
The stainless-steel SD cards are engineered to endure extreme conditions while delivering high-speed performance for professional photo editors and in video editing software.
With a stainless steel build instead of plastic, the Lexar ARMOR series is reportedly 37 times stronger than standard SD cards, offering superior resistance to bending, breaking, and against overheating and static electricity for reliable use in challenging environments.
Reinforced design for maximum durability
This new series comes with an IP68 rating, making them dustproof, waterproof, and capable of withstanding drops from up to 5 meters (16 feet).
The simplified design removes traditional ribs and the write-protection switch, further enhancing their structural integrity.
Beyond durability, the ARMOR GOLD model offers write speeds up to 210 MB/s, while the SILVER PRO reaches 160 MB/s, and both support transfer speeds up to 280 MB/s with a USB 3.2 card reader for fast file transfers.
Both cards meet the Video Speed Class 60 (V60) standard, enabling the recording of high-resolution 6K video without lag.
Additionally, users get lifetime access to the Lexar Recovery Tool data recovery software, which helps restore accidentally deleted or formatted files, along with a limited lifetime warranty for added security.
Via TechPowerUp
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
