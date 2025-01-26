This is the fastest 2TB memory card ever launched and I can't wait to test it

TeamGroup T-Create Expert SDXC card is the second SD card to hit 2TB

Launch comes months after the firm also revealed a 2TB microSD card

T-Create Expert V90 can reach read/write speeds of up to 300MBps/260MBps

A few months ago, SanDisk quietly launched a new 2TB Extreme Pro SD memory card, able to store over 2,800 minutes of 4K UHD video and offering read speeds of up to 250MB/s and write speeds of up to 150MB/s.

Now, TeamGroup has announced a 2TB version of its T-Create Expert SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 card. Designed for creatives and professionals - photographers and videographers in particular - and offering features to ensure reliable performance in challenging environments, it seriously outpaces SanDisk's 2TB card.

TeamGroup says users can expect read speeds of up to 300MB/s and write speeds of up to 260MB/s.

Free data recovery

The memory card is V90 certified, so you can enjoy smooth high-resolution capture of 8K, 4K Ultra-HD, 3D, and RAW files, making it a solid choice for professional equipment, including cinema cameras, full-frame cameras, mirrorless cameras, and DSLRs.

Singling out the Canon EOS C400 cinema-grade digital camera, TeamGroup says that its card can record in the highest 6K, 59.94P format for up to two hours and eight minutes at a maximum video bit rate of 2,190Mbps.

In addition to its large capacity and high speeds, the card is durable and well-suited for use in extreme conditions. IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, TeamGroup says that the T-Create Expert SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 has been tested against shock, vibration, X-rays, and extreme temperatures.

The company includes a free data recovery service for the card during the warranty period, providing additional peace of mind for creators who can't afford to lose important content.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although this is TeamGroup’s first 2TB SD card, the company previously launched a 2TB microSDXC model, which we reviewed in June 2024. That card offers read speeds of 170MB/s and write speeds of up to 160MB/s, and has a V30 rating.

Pricing and availability for the 2TB T-Create Expert SDXC UHS-II U3 V90 have yet to be announced, but we should know more soon. In the meantime, keep an eye on the TeamGroup site.