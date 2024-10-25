Sandisk quietly puts 2TB SD card on sale — Extreme Pro is as fast as a hard drive, has a lifetime warranty, and is actually cheaper than I'd expect

Western Digital recently split its business into two divisions: The WD brand, which now focuses exclusively on hard drives, and SanDisk, which manages the flash side, including SSDs, memory cards, and USB flash drives. While browsing SanDisk’s site, I noticed the Extreme Pro SDHC and SDXC UHS-I card is now available in a 2TB capacity, expanding the existing range, which previously topped out at 1TB.

This is great news for content creators and professionals, as the doubled capacity provides plenty of space for thousands of RAW photos or hours of 4K UHD video, and the card is fast too, making it ideal for demanding tasks like continuous burst photography and slow-motion video capture.

SanDisk claims the card offers read speeds of up to 250MB/s and write speeds of up to 150MB/s when used with the SanDisk QuickFlow SD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader (sold separately). QuickFlow first exceeded the UHS-I 104MB/s speed barrier in 2018, and SanDisk made further improvements to its technology in 2022 and again in 2024.

Reasonably priced

Living up to the Extreme part of its name, the card is engineered to withstand harsh temperatures, humidity, water, shocks, and even X-rays, ensuring reliable data protection in tough environments. It comes with a lifetime limited warranty, underscoring its durability, and buyers get access to RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software for two years after purchase, to help restore accidentally deleted or corrupted files.

2TB of storage is enough to store up to 47,368 24MP RAW photos or over 2,800 minutes of 4K UHD video. Compatible with various devices, including DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, camcorders, and laptops, the SanDisk Extreme Ppro SD UHS-I card is priced lower than I would have expected, and you can buy it right now for $299.

if you want to pick up the SanDisk QuickFlow SD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader at the same time, that will cost you an additional $17.99. You can obviously use the 2TB card with other readers.

