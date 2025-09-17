Previs Pro 3 storyboarding software is available now

A free tier plan for hobbyists and beginners has also been unveiled

Animatics brings 3D animation to storyboards alongside Light Grade for professionally lighting scenes

Storyboarding software developer Previs Pro has announced a raft of new features with the release of Previs Pro 3.

Topping the bill is the reveal of a new free tier that gives users access to the pro-level previsualization tools without needing to sign up for a trial or subscription.

But it’s not the only new feature making a big entrance in the digital storyboarding app, which is available across Apple desktop and mobile devices.

What’s new in Previs Pro 3?

(Image credit: Previs Pro)

For me, it’s the introduction of a free tier plan designed for independent filmmakers, hobbyists, and students that’s really attractive here.

As you’d expect, there are some limits, but according to the company, “free plan users can generate unlimited watermarked storyboards, use up to three AI-generated props, and create one animatic sequence.”

To put that into perspective, currently paid subscribers can expect to pay $35 a month for a single project or $200 a year (or a one-off $400 fee) for full access.

From what I can see, while the monthly cost has dropped by five bucks upon the release of Previs Pro 3, prices for the yearly and perpetual license have increased by $80 and $100 respectively.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And did you spot that word in the quote above?

Animatic.

That’s the new headline feature in Previs Pro 3, with Animatics letting users storyboard animated scenes with control over camera angles, actors, props, and lighting.

The company keenly notes that these new tools provide an easier way to bring your creative vision to the screen without the notoriously steep learning curve I’d typically associate with most of the best video editing software.

Alongside Animatics comes the full release of Light Grade. Coming out of beta, the tool gives creators control over all aspects of lighting, with the ability to change the time, tone, and mood to suit the scene. These adjustments can be made through manual control or via AI-powered prompts.

Previs Pro 3 is available now for iPad, iPhone, and macOS devices (sorry Windows users). You can check it out by clicking here.