This minuscule mini PC hides an overclocked AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 and promises to beat Nvidia's RTX 2060 GPU; I can't wait to review it

EVO-X1 features AMD Strix Point architecture for enhanced performance

Unique cubic design optimizes cooling for high-performance components

Expect higher noise levels with increased processing power

As mini PCs continue to surge in popularity, companies like GMKtec with its NucBox series have been pivotal in driving demand.

The company has now unveiled its first official image of the new EVO-X1, suggesting the device will come with an advanced cooling design and a variety of connectivity features.

The new model distinguishes itself by integrating AMD’s latest Strix Point architecture, allowing it to exceed typical performance benchmarks for mini PCs. Unlike many competitors that prioritize low-power and quiet operation, the EVO-X1 is designed to attract gamers, designers, and power users by offering high-performance options in a small form factor.

Unique and compact design

The EVO-X1 looks to depart from the typical look of mini PCs, as GMKtec has opted for a cubic design taller than usual, a move that could hint at a specialized cooling solution needed to house high-performance components within a small footprint.

Along the front panel, the EVO-X1 features several connectors, including the standard 3.5mm audio jack, USB4 Type-C ports, and two USB 3.2 Type-A slots. Unusually for a mini PC, GMKtec has also included a DisplayPort output, allowing for a streamlined display connection without needing adapters.

The EVO-X1 stands out from similar mini PC models by its integration of AMD’s Strix Point processor, specifically the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. GMKtec plans to push the performance of this chip beyond AMD’s official recommendations, providing users with the option to operate at up to 70 watts.

While AMD suggests a 15 to 54-watt range, the higher power setting could offer a noticeable increase in processing speed and efficiency, though it might come at a cost to noise and temperature levels. GMKtec indicates this setting would be accessible through BIOS, giving tech-savvy users control over whether they prioritize power or quieter operation.

On the GPU end, this device will use the Radeon 890M. GMKtec claims that the EVO-X1 will deliver performance akin to a machine fitted with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. This GPU upgrade could offer notable improvements for users seeking a mini PC that can handle gaming or more graphics-intensive work without needing a separate graphics card. However, as is often the case with manufacturer statements on graphics performance, this claim might need to be approached cautiously until users can put the mini PC through real-world tests.

It is important to note that running the AMD Strix Point processor at 70 watts will require the EVO-X1’s cooling system to work harder, likely pushing the fan to its maximum capacity. This could result in higher noise levels than typical mini PCs, which are often optimized for low-noise performance in small workspaces.

For those prioritizing processing power, the fan noise may be a worthwhile trade-off, but users who prefer a quieter setup may find this aspect less appealing.

GMKtec has yet to disclose the EVO-X1’s price or release date, and we've reached out for further details on pricing, availability, and full specifications.