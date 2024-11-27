This is the largest USB Flash Drive you can buy right now: 4TB USB 3.2 Gen2 thumb disk from Oyen Digital uses 3D TLC NAND — and can reach speeds of up to 1050MBps
Dash Pro has an aluminum housing to prevent internal overheating
- Dash Pro Flash Drive delivers up to 4TB storage with high speeds
- Achieves 1050MBps on USB 3.2; supports USB-C and Thunderbolt
- Includes adapters, and features durable aluminum housing
Despite the rise of cloud storage, a USB flash drive remains a practical and reliable tool for data storage and transfer.
Their portability, ease of use, and ability to operate without an internet connection make them invaluable for creatives and professionals, whether sharing large files, backing up critical data, or accessing information on the go. If there’s a drawback to flash drives, it might be capacity, but the Dash Pro from Oyen Digital solves this by offering sizes up to 4TB.
Measuring just 3.1 x 0.97 x 0.33 inches and weighing 2 ounces, the drive supports USB-A, USB-C, and Thunderbolt 3 & 4 connections and the internal NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, powered by the Phison E21 controller, offers speed and reliability.
Heat protection
Pre-formatted with exFAT, the drive is ready to use with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.
By using 3D TLC NAND, the USB 3.2 Gen2 Dash Pro achieves speeds of up to 1050MBps when connected via USB-C, USB 3.2, or Thunderbolt 3 & 4 (it is not compatible with Thunderbolt 1 or 2), and up to 525MBps with USB 3.0.
The Dash Pro has a durable aluminum housing that effectively absorbs and dissipates heat, preventing the internal components from overheating. With an operating temperature range of 32°F to 158°F, the drive promises dependable performance even in harsh conditions.
Included with the Dash Pro are a USB-A to USB-C adapter, a USB-A extender, and a lanyard, which should hopefully prevent you from losing the drive. Certified by CE and FCC, Dash Pro is backed by a three-year warranty.
The Dash Pro is available for purchase from B&H in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, with the largest drive priced at $439. Whether you need fast transfers, secure data storage, or wide compatibility, the Dash Pro Flash Drive is a versatile and high-performance option.
