This HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless printer is a great all-rounder - and its on sale now

Today's best HP DeskJet 4255e deal

The HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-in-one Printer is currently on sale at Amazon for $69.99 down from $99.99 - a saving of almost 30%. If you’re looking for a family printer that can handle homework, posters, and to-do lists, then this is a great deal.

It’s not a fancy printer - there aren’t any bells and whistles, it just does the basics - it would make a great fit for best home printer, or even best small business printer. It prints (in colour and black and white), scans, and copies. It has a maximum print speed of 5.5ppm (pages per minute) in colour, and 8.5ppm in monochrome.

HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer: was $99.99 now $69.99 A good, efficient all-rounder for a fantastic price - especially with your 3 months free ink subscription!

This particular deal comes with a handy 3 months worth of instant ink when you sign up to HP’s ink subscription service. This means if you subscribe to the top tier of the service, that's up to 700 pages per month ($27.99) - so with the first three months free, that could be almost $85 worth of ink for free - not bad!

If you want a cheaper plan, and don’t need 700 pages per month, the lowest plan starts at $1.49 per month for up to 10 pages, and progresses with $4.99 for up to 50 pages, $6.99 for up to 100 pages, and $13.99 for up to 300 pages - so there’s plenty of wiggle room.

It’s pretty lightweight, coming in at 10.6lbs, or just under 5kg - and has a 60-sheet input tray with an auto document feeder - making your printing simple. It has a compact design, sitting at 428 x 579 x 261 mm (W x D x H).

Since it’s compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, you can also print hands-free, and you can also use Apple AirPrint, Chrome OS, and the HP app - so it’s hassle-free too. Plus, if anything does go wrong, you’re protected with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

