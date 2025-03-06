This cute docking station has LCD macro keys and can even power an 8K monitor - but what nailed it are the rotary knobs

News
By
published

Supports over 200 plugins for automation and creative workflows

Macrodock M1 docking station
(Image credit: Macrodock M1 Kickstarter)
  • Macrodock M1 offers versatile and high-speed connectivity
  • Three rotary knobs enable precise control for editing and adjustments
  • 100W Power Delivery ensures fast charging for laptops, tablets, and phones

There are many laptop docking stations available, but finding one that meets all connectivity needs can be challenging.

The MacroDock M1 is a compact device designed for connectivity and macro functionality, offering ten ports and six programmable LCD macro keys with up to 36 commands, allowing users to automate executing tasks, applications, and directly controlling software.

As a 10-in-1 docking station, it includes USB-A, USB-C, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, SD and TF card slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The HDMI port supports 8K output at 30Hz or 4K at 120Hz, allowing compatibility with high-resolution displays.

A versatile hub for professionals and gamers

By integrating macro functions into the docking station, it removes the need for separate macro pads like the Elgato Stream Deck. It also supports over 200 plugins, making it adaptable for different workflows, including video editing in DaVinci Resolve and live streaming with OBS Studio.

The MacroDock M1 supports 100W Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 charging, providing power for business laptops. It also includes high-speed data transfer options, with USB ports supporting speeds up to 10Gbps and an SD/TF card reader capable of 5Gbps.

A notable feature of the device is the inclusion of three rotary knobs for precise control over volume, video editing timelines, and adjustments in creative software.

The MacroDock M1 is available on Kickstarter with an early-bird price of $109, and global shipping is expected to begin in May 2025.

Via Geeky Gadgets and Yanko Design

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The MEMDock G2 docking station, pictured complete with mechanical keys and control knob.
This is probably the best looking docking station I've ever seen in my entire life - and I can't wait to test it
Plugable UD-7400PD docking station 2025
This docking station can drive up to 100 million pixels across three 8K monitors, and even M4 macs can benefit from it
RayCue Mac Mini M4 docking station
This Mac Mini M4 docking station adds seven ports - and up to 8TB storage - to Apple's gorgeous mini PC, but I am not sure why it has 3, yes 3, memory card readers
BenQ GR10
BenQ beCreatus GR10 USB4 dock review
Plugable | USB-C Dual 4K Display HDMI or DisplayPort Horizontal Docking Station
Plugable USB-C Dual 4K Display HDMI or DisplayPort Horizontal Docking Station review
ORICO PTM1 10-in-1 Docking Station with Module M.2 SSD Enclosure
Orico PTM1 10-in-1 Docking Station with Module M.2 SSD Enclosure review
Latest in Pro
China
Chinese hackers who targeted key US infrastructure charged by Justice Department
Concept art representing cybersecurity principles
What businesses need for modern third-party risk management
linkedin
Watch out - that LinkedIn email could be a fake, laden with malware
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Mass federal layoffs will have “devastating impact on cybersecurity, former NSA cybersecurity director warns
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
North Korean fake job hackers are going the extra mile to make sure their scams seem legit
Half man, half AI.
How finance teams can avoid falling behind in the AI race
Latest in News
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.
This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Galaxy Unpacked
Exclusive: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have durability to match its ‘sexy’ form
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
AirPods Pro Review
Apple has quietly updated its guidance on how to clean your AirPods, and suggests you buy a kit… from Belkin
China
Chinese hackers who targeted key US infrastructure charged by Justice Department
A screen shot of Lady Gaga in her interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music
Lady Gaga’s Spotify press conference is being live streamed today – here’s where you can watch Spotify’s big step forward in fan inclusion
More about pro
linkedin

Watch out - that LinkedIn email could be a fake, laden with malware
RISC-V

Startup formed by former Intel engineers and backed by AMD legendary chip designer wants to become the Arm of RISC-V
linkedin

Watch out - that LinkedIn email could be a fake, laden with malware
See more latest
Most Popular
linkedin
Watch out - that LinkedIn email could be a fake, laden with malware
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year
Styx: Blades of Greed
Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year
Robocop: Rogue City
RoboCop: Rogue City's new standalone expansion Unfinished Business announced at Nacon Connect 2025
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a new first-person thriller from the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
RISC-V
Startup formed by former Intel engineers and backed by AMD legendary chip designer wants to become the Arm of RISC-V
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Galaxy Unpacked
Exclusive: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have durability to match its ‘sexy’ form
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.
This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
Three photos of the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer
Dyson just released a consumer version of its best pro hair dryer, and I can't wait to get my hands on one
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth