This cute docking station has LCD macro keys and can even power an 8K monitor - but what nailed it are the rotary knobs
There are many laptop docking stations available, but finding one that meets all connectivity needs can be challenging.
The MacroDock M1 is a compact device designed for connectivity and macro functionality, offering ten ports and six programmable LCD macro keys with up to 36 commands, allowing users to automate executing tasks, applications, and directly controlling software.
As a 10-in-1 docking station, it includes USB-A, USB-C, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, SD and TF card slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The HDMI port supports 8K output at 30Hz or 4K at 120Hz, allowing compatibility with high-resolution displays.
A versatile hub for professionals and gamers
By integrating macro functions into the docking station, it removes the need for separate macro pads like the Elgato Stream Deck. It also supports over 200 plugins, making it adaptable for different workflows, including video editing in DaVinci Resolve and live streaming with OBS Studio.
The MacroDock M1 supports 100W Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 charging, providing power for business laptops. It also includes high-speed data transfer options, with USB ports supporting speeds up to 10Gbps and an SD/TF card reader capable of 5Gbps.
A notable feature of the device is the inclusion of three rotary knobs for precise control over volume, video editing timelines, and adjustments in creative software.
The MacroDock M1 is available on Kickstarter with an early-bird price of $109, and global shipping is expected to begin in May 2025.
Via Geeky Gadgets and Yanko Design
