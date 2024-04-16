The might be the world's most powerful all-in-one PC ever built — but you won't be able to run Windows on it anytime soon

A super-powerful all-in-one PC has been unveiled by Alafia AI, a startup specializing in advanced imaging appliances.

The Alafia Aivas SuperWorkstation is a medical imaging behemoth powered by an Ampere Altra Max 128 ARM v8.2+ 64-bit CPU running at 3.0GHz, and Nvidia GPUs.

The SuperWorkstation sports a 27-inch 4K touch-sensitive rotating display and comes with 2TB DDR4 memory and an 8TB SSD expandable up to 72TB.

Won't run Windows

Alafia AI claims the GPUs have up to 28,416 cores, but we’re not entirely sure of the setup. Tom’s Hardware says the device has Nvidia RTX 4000 and RTX A3000 GPUs but the latest specs revealed at Embedded World 2024 say only that it’s powered by a single Nvidia RTX card, with AI acceleration provided by the "three Nvidia Tesla Ada Architecture Tensor Core GPUs". Nvidia retired the Tesla brand in May 2020. We've asked Alafia AI for clarification.

The SuperWorkstation doesn’t run Windows, instead it has a custom OS (ALAFIA OS 24.04 LTS) for AI inference and medical healthcare. The workstation reportedly features a custom cooling solution to manage its 700w power consumption efficiently.

The machine has two Intel X550 RJ45 (10GbE) one Intel i210 (1GbE) RJ45 ports and can drive three additional screens via HDMI, DP and miniDP ports, at up to 8K. There are also USB-C 3.2 and USB-A 3.2 ports, and connectivity is provided in the form of Wi-Fi 7 802.11be and Bluetooth 5.4.

The company plans a Q2 2024 hardware release, and as you might expect there’s no actual published pricing – potential buyers will need to contact the company directly for that.

