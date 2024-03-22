This popular gaming PC vendor believes it can make AI training much more affordable for small businesses — Maingear partners with Phison to deliver a quad-GPU system using Nvidia's RTX 6000 Ada
Maingear Pro AI workstations are available to buy now
The surge in demand for large-scale generative AI models has led to a significant increase in hardware requirements, making model training costly and inaccessible for many SMBs and educational establishments.
High-performance custom PC builder Maingear has partnered with storage giant Phison on a new range of Maingear Pro AI workstations that boast powerful Intel Xeon W7-3455 CPUs.
The new workstations can be configured with up to 1TB of DDR5 memory, and up to 4x RTX 5000 Ada or 4x RTX 6000 Ada GPUs. These GPUs are supported by Phison aiDAPTIV+ caching SSDs and software, to significantly lower the cost of LLM development and training.
Off-the-shelf components
Maingear Pro AI workstations fit in a standard desktop tower PC design so they can easily be stored under a desk, or placed anywhere in an office (a 4U rackmount chassis is also available). Maingear says these workstations have been designed with off-the-shelf components for easy upgrades and Noctua cooling components to manage heat and reduce noise when under load.
Maingear founder and CEO, Wallace Santos, stated, "Our dedication to crafting highly capable yet budget-friendly solutions guarantees SMBs, universities, and research facilities a competitive advantage in an industry formerly restricted by multimillion-dollar investments."
There are three preconfigured systems available to order now:
PRO AI: SHODAN 64 (MSRP: $28,000)
- Chassis: Fractal Design Define 7 XL
- GPU: 2x NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada
- CPU: Intel Xeon W7-3455
- Cooling: Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit
- Motherboard: Supermicro X13SWA-TF
- Memory: 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64)
- OS: Linux - Ubuntu
- OS Drive: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- AI Kit: Phison AiDAPTIV+ Layer
- Additional Storage: 16TB Seagate Barracuda HDD
- Power: 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum
- Warranty: 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions WarrantyEmpty list
PRO AI: SHODAN 96 (MSRP: $37,000)
- Chassis: Fractal Design Define 7 XL
- GPU: 2x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
- CPU: Intel Xeon W7-3455
- Cooling: Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit
- Motherboard: Supermicro X13SWA-TF
- Memory: 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64)
- OS: Linux - Ubuntu
- OS Drive: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- AI Kit: Phison AiDAPTIV+
- Additional Storage: 16TB Seagate IronWolf HDD
- Power: 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum
- Warranty: 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty
PRO AI: SHODAN 192 (MSRP: $60,000)
- Chassis: Fractal Design Define 7 XL
- GPU: 4x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada
- CPU: Intel Xeon W7-3455
- Cooling: Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit
- Motherboard: Supermicro X13SWA-TF
- Memory: 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64)
- OS: Linux - Ubuntu
- OS Drive: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- AI Kit: Phison AiDAPTIV+
- Additional Storage: 16TB Seagate IronWolf HDD
- Power: 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum
- Warranty: 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
