This popular gaming PC vendor believes it can make AI training much more affordable for small businesses — Maingear partners with Phison to deliver a quad-GPU system using Nvidia's RTX 6000 Ada

The surge in demand for large-scale generative AI models has led to a significant increase in hardware requirements, making model training costly and inaccessible for many SMBs and educational establishments.

High-performance custom PC builder Maingear has partnered with storage giant Phison on a new range of Maingear Pro AI workstations that boast powerful Intel Xeon W7-3455 CPUs.

The new workstations can be configured with up to 1TB of DDR5 memory, and up to 4x RTX 5000 Ada or 4x RTX 6000 Ada GPUs. These GPUs are supported by Phison aiDAPTIV+ caching SSDs and software, to significantly lower the cost of LLM development and training.

Off-the-shelf components

Maingear Pro AI workstations fit in a standard desktop tower PC design so they can easily be stored under a desk, or placed anywhere in an office (a 4U rackmount chassis is also available). Maingear says these workstations have been designed with off-the-shelf components for easy upgrades and Noctua cooling components to manage heat and reduce noise when under load.

Maingear founder and CEO, Wallace Santos, stated, "Our dedication to crafting highly capable yet budget-friendly solutions guarantees SMBs, universities, and research facilities a competitive advantage in an industry formerly restricted by multimillion-dollar investments."

There are three preconfigured systems available to order now:

PRO AI: SHODAN 64 (MSRP: $28,000)

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chassis: Fractal Design Define 7 XL

GPU: 2x NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada

CPU: Intel Xeon W7-3455

Cooling: Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit

Motherboard: Supermicro X13SWA-TF

Memory: 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64)

OS: Linux - Ubuntu

OS Drive: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

AI Kit: Phison AiDAPTIV+ Layer

Additional Storage: 16TB Seagate Barracuda HDD

Power: 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum

Warranty: 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions WarrantyEmpty list

PRO AI: SHODAN 96 (MSRP: $37,000)

Chassis: Fractal Design Define 7 XL

GPU: 2x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada

CPU: Intel Xeon W7-3455

Cooling: Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit

Motherboard: Supermicro X13SWA-TF

Memory: 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64)

OS: Linux - Ubuntu

OS Drive: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

AI Kit: Phison AiDAPTIV+

Additional Storage: 16TB Seagate IronWolf HDD

Power: 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum

Warranty: 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty

PRO AI: SHODAN 192 (MSRP: $60,000)

Chassis: Fractal Design Define 7 XL

GPU: 4x NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada

CPU: Intel Xeon W7-3455

Cooling: Noctua NH-U12S DX-4677, Noctua Fan Kit

Motherboard: Supermicro X13SWA-TF

Memory: 512GB Kingston Server Premier RAM (8x64)

OS: Linux - Ubuntu

OS Drive: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

AI Kit: Phison AiDAPTIV+

Additional Storage: 16TB Seagate IronWolf HDD

Power: 1600W XPG Fusion 80+ Platinum

Warranty: 2-year MAINGEAR PRO Solutions Warranty