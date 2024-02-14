The future of audio data management in the digital workplace

In the modern workplace, the proliferation of audio data now spans a more diverse range of applications than ever before, bringing with it the need for effective storage and management. Today, the audio you need to manage now encompasses everything from corporate podcasts and virtual meetings to AI-driven customer training and sales interactions and digital media production. This expanding array of audio content increasingly depends on robust and innovative technologies to not just manage, but to harness its full potential.

Of course as a technology professional, you strive to meet the needs and mission of your organization - maintain audio data archives and ensure accessibility and discoverability - but beyond that, you can help enrich that data to boost creative workflows and deliver exceptional content to end-users. This enables you to leverage technology to not only preserve but also amplify the audio data’s inherent and, often hidden, value.

Take the content creation process, for example, which from filming to final edits and review demands efficiency and collaboration because every saved minute translates to more output and client satisfaction. In particular, optimizing the use of audio data can benefit hugely from simultaneous collaboration based around a shared workspace for file access that accelerates production. Technologies based on NVMe architectures are instrumental here because they cater to the demands of fast-moving, small files in VFX production and larger files in video editing, respectively.

Moreover, NVMe is ideally suited for high-performance computing workflows and excels with audio files that benefit the most from rapid read/write operations. In this context, modern storage solutions are more than just tools – they have become central to the ability of creative professionals to maximize their effectiveness.

Skip Levens Social Links Navigation Director for Media and Entertainment at Quantum.

Optimizing storage and accessibility

In practical terms, audio files are often large and unstructured, and have cryptic names like ‘take23-lav1.wav’ and as such, they pose unique storage and retrieval challenges. But what’s actually in those files? Ideally, the contents of these files must be discoverable, searchable, and simultaneously accessible to maximize their value. Effective file management also requires advanced metadata capabilities, including detailed descriptions, tags, and categorizations, as this plays a pivotal role in transforming raw audio data into an organized, retrievable resource. This metadata-centric approach is crucial for efficient archival and retrieval processes, particularly in dealing with the vast, diverse nature of audio files in corporate environments.

Consider a comprehensive archive containing years of content, for example, including complex file and data structures that are constantly changing. No person can be expected to track all of it or know where everything is – it can only deliver full value for users if those files are easily searchable. This is where media asset management (MAM) systems play an important role because they are equipped with keyword search capabilities and custom chained search examples in the same interface you use to play those video and audio files back. A unified storage system integrating audio and visual data enhances workflow efficiency while also minimizing data redundancy and safeguarding high-value content. In this context, technology empowers creators to focus on their core skill - creativity.

To further optimize the creative process, it is crucial to integrate data seamlessly into the workflow. This means keeping audio files in close proximity to where video files are stored where the MAM system can help track that association. By storing this data closer to the production environment rather than on a separate system, it becomes possible to facilitate better collaboration and enable faster delivery overall. This approach not only streamlines the production process but also fosters a more cohesive and efficient collaborative environment.

Furthermore, maintaining content within a well-ordered workflow reduces the duplication of files, making it easier to focus on content integrity and to keep high-value and unreleased, high-profile content securely within organizational infrastructure. Such an approach is not only practical but essential in managing content that carries significant brand value. After all, if there are ten copies of the same content, knowing which to use can get confusing – a simple ‘current’ or ‘approved’ tag can help make sure your internal ‘customers’ are always using the latest approved version of your content.

Next, imagine a well-managed library that encourages collaboration and simplifies data retrieval. In this situation, users often want to conduct searches that can uncover the hidden gems it contains – and do so without the need for manual scrubbing. This is where AI tools can now bring transformative capabilities because they can effectively, and tirelessly, log what’s happening and what’s being said within each audio file; not just simple transcription or language translation, but even custom actions that are important to you. For example, identifying a crowd's cheer instead of the sound associated with disappointment, and then tag that content directly in the MAM for easy access. Then you can search your entire asset library for ‘loud cheer’ to find interesting and dramatic content.

AI-led approach

This AI-led approach can revolutionize the management of audio data, similar to how object recognition identifies visual elements in a wide array of applications and industries. While AI's role in automating repetitive tasks is well-established, its integration into data storage is a game-changer because it enhances metadata analysis, improves data retrievability, and saves time.

To fully leverage the potential of audio data, organisations should invest in systems built around collaboration and equipped for the task at hand. NVMe flash-based storage solutions offer speed, real-time collaboration and scalability. When combined with AI-led metadata management, they enable efficient tagging, enriching, and transcription of audio content.

This approach not only streamlines production processes but also increases audience engagement, and by embracing these technological capabilities, organizations can significantly enhance the value and useability of audio data. Looking ahead, the integration of cloud computing with more sophisticated AI tools is poised to further elevate audio data management to deliver smarter, more intuitive retrieval and usage of audio content, and help you deliver the most value for the content you manage.

We've featured the best cloud storage.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro