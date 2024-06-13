Sihoo's M76A Ergonomic Office Chair is under $100 for a limited time

If you're searching for a reliable and comfortable chair for under $100, the Sihoo M76A ergonomic office chair is down from $200 to $90.

The M76A Ergonomic Office Chair with Headrest is a simple yet stylish and ergonomically friendly office chair. It comes with a double-jointed headrest for customized neck support, a wide backrest for maximum comfort, and flip-up armrests that can be moved out of the way entirely if needed. This feature can be helpful if you want to hold something on your lap, like a guitar, or if you need to store the chair under a table.

Today's best Sihoo Ergonomic Office Chair deal

Get the Sihoo M76A ergonomic office chair with headrest for $90 at Sihoo.com

For a limited time only, save $110 on a brand new M76A chair. With Shop Pay, you can break up this payment into four interest-free installments of $22.49. The chair also includes free shipping, a 30-day free return policy, and a 3-year warranty.

In the UK and Europe? Check out Sihoo's Summer Sale with up to 50% off by clicking here

We've tested plenty of the best office chairs, so we know what to look out for when buying essential office furniture. The Sihoo M76A doesn't just have a great back, a great headrest, and flip-up armrests; it also totes adjustable lumbar support, a 120-degree recline for maximum relaxation when the working day is done (or on your lunch break), and, uniquely, it features a built-in coat hanger.

This is something that I have never seen in a mainstream chair before, and honestly, I love it. There have been so many times I have had to hang a jacket just on the back of my chair, draping over the chair only for me to lean back on a zipper or button. Having a coathanger built-in is something I never knew I needed. Thanks to the built-in coat hanger, you can keep your coat wrinkle-free and save space without adding a standalone coat rack to your workspace.

