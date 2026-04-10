'Shockingly good value': New rugged Android tablet has a built-in 1080p projector, night-vision camera, and only costs $599
8849 TANK Pad Ultra comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD
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- 8849 TANK Pad Ultra 1080p projector accurately projects clear images from 0.5 to 4 meters
- Night vision camera captures usable images even in near-total darkness conditions
- Rugged chassis resists drops, dust, and water for harsh environments
The 8849 TANK Pad Ultra is a rugged Android tablet which combines a 10.95 inch FHD 1200 x 1920 display with a built-in 1080p DLP projector rated at 260 lumens.
The projector can auto-focus and project images from 0.5 to 4 meters, supported by a micro-ranging laser which helps fine-tune the focal distance.
The design is intended for outdoor use, temporary presentations, and fieldwork where a separate projector would be impractical or expensive.Article continues below
Night‑Vision camera and rugged features
The 8849 TANK Pad Ultra features a 10.95 inch FHD panel, flanked by stereo speakers using a smart PA configuration and a waterproof receiver for calls.
On the rear, it has the projector lens, night vision camera cluster, and a 2.5 inch-style speaker cutout, while the side and bottom edges host the charging port, PTT keys, and waterproof connector caps.
The tablet’s IP-rated, reinforced chassis aims to withstand drops, dust, and moisture, while the projector remains enclosed and protected when not in use.
On the imaging side, the TANK Pad Ultra stacks a 50MP rear main camera with an IMX766 sensor and a 64MP AF night vision camera using an OV64B sensor.