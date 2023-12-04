NordVPN can now detect vulnerable apps on Windows

NordVPN has added a new feature to its Threat Protection solution, which alerts uses to potentially dangerous applications.

The vulnerability scanner can automatically check applications on Windows computers for security flaws and then alert the user so they can take action.

It checks a database of known flaws in software and will detect if the version a user has installed is vulnerable. The VPN vendor claims that currently this tool checks approximately 150 million apps a day and detects vulnerabilities in about 100,000 Windows applications.

Automatic detection

Usually, the appropriate action to take in the case of a vulnerability is to patch the software with an update offered by the vendor in question. NordVPN warns, however, that if no patch is offered by the vendor, then users should treat that software with caution and be aware of the possible dangers it poses.

The vulnerability detector will also tell the user how severe the flaw is based on four levels, from low to critical. By exploiting flaws in software, NordVPN says that hackers can "steal money, an identity, or sensitive data."

Every NordVPN subscriber will have access to the tool, and there is a guide on how to set it up. All it involves is turning on the feature in the Threat Protection section of NordVPN app.

NordVPN recommends that users should turn on the vulnerability detector to reduce the chance of being hacked, and the automated operation and no extra cost mean there is no reason not to use it, according to NordVPN.