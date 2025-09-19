Most companies admit their current security can't stop AI cybercrime

Most IT leaders say current cybersecurity tools can't stop AI-powered threats

Insider risks and protecting AI systems are top concerns for global IT teams

Lenovo urges embedding adaptive AI into defenses to stay competitive and secure

Current cybersecurity solutions are inadequate in defending against AI-powered attacks, business leaders have warned, raising concerns about how they are meant to effectively protect their companies.

A report from Lenovo surveying 600 IT leaders across the world found two-thirds (65%) of leaders considered their defenses outdated and unable to keep modern attackers at bay.

The report found IT leaders are mostly worried about three things: external threats, insider risks, and defending AI itself, as generative AI makes cyberattacks “faster, more convincing, and harder to detect,” Lenovo explained - which includes polymorphic malware, AI-driven phishing, and deepfake impersonation.

Tilting the scales

Almost three-quarters (70%) of IT leaders are worried about their employees misusing AI, leading to insider risks.

More than 60% said AI agents actually create a new class of insider threats that their organizations are currently unable to manage.

Finally, they’re worried about protecting AI itself, since models, training data, and prompts, are considered high-value targets that must be defended against manipulation and compromise.

“AI has changed the balance of power in cybersecurity. To keep up, organizations need intelligence that adapts as fast as the threats. That means fighting AI with AI,” said Rakshit Ghura, Vice President & General Manager, Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions.

“With intelligent, adaptive defenses, IT leaders can protect their people, assets, and data while unlocking AI’s full potential to drive business forward.”

To tilt the scales, Lenovo proposes a “two-pronged approach”, that enhances detection and embeds AI directly into existing defenses.

This is easier said than done, though, since legacy systems, talent gaps, and budget pressures are slowing the adoption.

Still, it’s worth the trouble, the company argues, claiming that securing AI-enabled workplaces not only defends the organization, but is also “a growth engine and competitive differentiator,” unlocking productivity, lowering costs, and accelerating the adoption of AI-powered digital workplace solutions.

AI is slowly becoming “the fabric of business”, Lenovo concluded, hinting that organizations that do not adopt it, will eventually be left behind.