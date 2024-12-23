Secure your data this holiday season with Keeper’s biggest sale yet

Passwords are a bother and this is a widely accepted fact by now. Between endless resets, constant awareness of cyberattacks happening everywhere, and trying to keep track of a dozen variations of ‘LuckyB123,’ digital life can feel chaotic.

But help is on its way, and its name is Keeper. With state-of-the-art password management capabilities, Keeper simplifies your online life and gives you peace of mind about security. And here’s the cherry on top— this holiday season, you can snag its impressive features at an even lower price than usual.

Grab 50% off Consumer Plans and 30% off Business Plans Keeper is currently offering 1-year subscriptions for its Consumer Plans at a whopping 50% discount. Need something more heavy-duty for your business? No worries— The same-length subscriptions for its Business Plans are now available at 30% off their regular price. Just head over to Keeper’s website select your plan (depending on whether you’re a solo user looking for a worry-free digital experience or a business striving toward stronger cybersecurity for your team), and apply the discount.

Why opt for Keeper?

More than just a super-capable and reliable password manager, Keeper is a comprehensive defense system that brings your online security to a whole new level. With it, as a basic user, you can get virtually everything needed for a safe digital life, including an encrypted vault for your passwords, one-tap login options across all your devices, and zero-knowledge security.

Meanwhile, as a business user, you can make use of the protected storage for your sensitive files like personal documents or business contracts. For an extra spark, there are also collaboration features for teams and businesses to securely share passwords and files among team members.

Cyber threats don’t take holidays, so you don’t want to wait too long for a similarly awesome opportunity. For a limited time, all of Keeper’s superior qualities, which allow you to rest easy without worrying about data breaches, can be yours at a fraction of the cost.

As long as you choose the 1-year subscription, you can enjoy 50% off Consumer Plans or 30% off Business Plans - no coupon code needed. The only thing left after the payment is to download the Keeper app set up your vault, and start protecting your passwords and files immediately.