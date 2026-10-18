ORICO enters the laptop market with the OBook15 after 17 years of making storage accessories

The Ryzen 7 6800H processor delivers eight cores and sixteen threads

An empty M.2 slot supports additional PCIe 4.0 storage up to 4TB

Accessories maker ORICO has entered the laptop market with the Obook15, which is now available for preorder in the US and the Philippines.

The company spent 17 years selling products for saving data and linking devices, and the Obook15 is its first full computer.

The Obook15 is a laptop for students, early-career workers and content creators, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H chip with 8 cores.

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A Ryzen 7 chip with room for 4TB of added storage

The processor has 16 threads and a boost clock of up to 4.7GHz, while the Radeon 680M GPU is built into the chip.

Its memory is LPDDR5 running at 6400MT/s in 12GB or 24GB capacity, and the PCIe 3.0 drives hold 256GB, 512GB or 1TB.

The Obook15 comes with two M.2 2280 slots, but the supplied drive occupies one while the other stays empty for upgrades at PCIe 4.0 speed.

ORICO says the second slot supports up to 4TB of added storage, which is four times the capacity of the largest supplied drive.

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This notebook ships with a 15.6-inch IPS display with a matte finish, running at 1920 x 1080 and 60Hz with 170° viewing angles.

The hinge opens 180° to let the display lie flat, and the screen shows 16.2 million colors across the full panel.

The thin 5mm bezels around the panel produce an 81% screen-to-body ratio and also host a 1MP camera that supports a physical shutter.

Connections include 2 USB-C ports at 10Gbps with DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0 output, a 5Gbps USB-A port and a 480Mbps USB-A port.

A separate DC input keeps both USB-C ports free while the 100W adapter charges the 54.29Wh battery, and wireless covers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Aluminum lid, dual fans, and an AI agent

The ORICO Obook15 uses a full-size keyboard with backlighting and a numeric pad and preinstalls Windows 11 Home.

This notebook's chassis measures 356.5 x 232 x 19.35 mm and weighs 1.8 kg, with aluminum alloy on the lid and base and plastic elsewhere.

Cooling relies on 2 fans, 2 heat pipes, and 2 air vents, and ORICO rates the system at 45W to keep the processor from throttling.

Audio comes from dual speakers and a 3.5mm combo jack, while 2 microphones handle voice input alongside the 1MP camera.

This device also supports XiaoAo, an AI assistant that bundles 11 specialized experts to help with device control, workflow automation, and knowledge management.

“Obook 15 AI Laptop is our answer to intelligent productivity,” said Yeyou Xu, CEO of ORICO.

“We combine capable hardware with an AI agent designed to reduce routine workload, bringing advanced features to the mainstream segment,” Xu added.

The Obook15 starts at $689.99 for 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage, while 12GB with 512GB costs $749.99 and 24GB with 1TB costs $899.99.

Preorders run between October 16 and October 23, and it's available in three colour options, including silver, pink, or blue finishes.

During the preorder, there is a 15% discount plus a bonus gift, which lowers the 12GB and 256GB models to about $586.49, a $103.50 price cut.

According to ORICO, the range begins at 12GB of memory instead of 8GB to give multitasking, Windows 11, and its AI software more headroom.

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