Samsung Magician 8.3.0 boosts SSD speed, security, and overall performance

Easily erase SSD data securely with Magician’s fast SecureErase feature

The new Magician update improves UX, adding chatbot and help center

Samsung has released version 8.3.0 of its Magician SSD optimization software for the best portable SSDs and largest SSD models with firmware updates, benchmarking, and system fine-tuning.

this software supports SecureErase, which can permanently delete all data on a drive in under a minute, making it a reliable solution for users who need to securely wipe their storage.

The software also includes automatic OS optimization, adjusting Superfetch and DIPM for peak efficiency while allowing users to check SSD health, update firmware from Samsung’s servers, and benchmark performance over time.

A free software that allows you to finetune your Samsung SSDs

Samsung Magician 8.3.0 supports a wide range of the company's SSDs, including the 470, 750, 830, 840, 850, 950, 960, and the newer 970, 980, and 990 Pro & EVO series.

The 213MB update improves user experience with a refined interface, while a new help center and chatbot have also been added to allow users to get troubleshooting assistance quickly, alongside a notice board for tracking software and firmware updates.

Magician is not an option for those using the best external HDDs, as it is designed exclusively for SSDs; instead, they may need to rely on Hard Disk Sentinel or CrystalDiskInfo.

