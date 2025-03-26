Samsung reveals a new version of its popular SSD software, and yes, you should absolutely download it if you own a Samsung SSD

Optimize Samsung SSDs with automatic updates

Samsung Magician 8.3.0
  • Samsung Magician 8.3.0 boosts SSD speed, security, and overall performance
  • Easily erase SSD data securely with Magician’s fast SecureErase feature
  • The new Magician update improves UX, adding chatbot and help center

Samsung has released version 8.3.0 of its Magician SSD optimization software for the best portable SSDs and largest SSD models with firmware updates, benchmarking, and system fine-tuning.

this software supports SecureErase, which can permanently delete all data on a drive in under a minute, making it a reliable solution for users who need to securely wipe their storage.

The software also includes automatic OS optimization, adjusting Superfetch and DIPM for peak efficiency while allowing users to check SSD health, update firmware from Samsung’s servers, and benchmark performance over time.

A free software that allows you to finetune your Samsung SSDs

Samsung Magician 8.3.0 supports a wide range of the company's SSDs, including the 470, 750, 830, 840, 850, 950, 960, and the newer 970, 980, and 990 Pro & EVO series.

The 213MB update improves user experience with a refined interface, while a new help center and chatbot have also been added to allow users to get troubleshooting assistance quickly, alongside a notice board for tracking software and firmware updates.

Magician is not an option for those using the best external HDDs, as it is designed exclusively for SSDs; instead, they may need to rely on Hard Disk Sentinel or CrystalDiskInfo.

Via Guru3d

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

