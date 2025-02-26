Intel’s Raptor Lake Core i9-13900HK delivers 14 cores and 20 threads

Supports four 8K displays with multiple connectivity options

External antennas enhance Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

The GMKtec K10 has joined other mini PC powerhouses, such as the Geekom Mini IT13 and Beelink GTi12 Ultra, in featuring Intel Core i9 processors.

The K10, is powered by Intel’s Core i9-13900HK, a Raptor Lake chip with 14 cores - six performance and eight efficient - supporting a total of 20 threads.

Per Minimachines (originally in French), the chip operates between 4.1 GHz and 5.4 GHz, includes 24MB of cache, and integrates Intel Iris Xe graphics with 96 execution units running at 1.5 GHz.

High-performance hardware

The GMKtec K10 offers three M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 slots, supporting up to 24TB of SSD storage. For memory, it supports up to 96GB of DDR5-5200 RAM through two SODIMM slots, making it ideal for use as a small business server.

Wireless connectivity is managed by an Intel AX201 module, offering Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. However, due to the metal casing potentially disrupting signal, external antennas are recommended to improve reception.

Measuring 18.86cm in width, 17.8cm in depth, and 3.89cm in thickness, the K10’s design accommodates a cooling system that consists of a passive heat sink, dual heat pipes, and metal fins at the rear.

The front panel features a 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port with DisplayPort output, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rear has two more USB 3.2 Type-A and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a dual HDMI 2.0 output, a DisplayPort 1.4, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, a COM port, and a Kensington Lock.

Those ports are plenty, especially for outputting to multiple 4k and 8K displays via the best portable SSDs.

But don't get too excited - GMKtec has announced the K10 for release in China, but has had nothing to say about international availability or pricing.